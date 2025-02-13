"Most entertaining" — The Masked Singer fans react to Honey Pot's performance

The Masked Singer season 13 premiered on Fox on February 12, 2025. Titled Lucky Season 13: Group A Premiere, the episode saw five participants step onto the stage to compete for a chance to win the coveted Golden Mask Trophy. Among the five masked celebrities was Honey Pot, who left a lasting impression on the judges and the audience with his rendition of Sexyback by Justin Timberlake.

Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy returned as panelists for the series' 13th season and were joined by Nick Cannon as their emcee. This season, the judges were also joined by a new costumed character called Detective Lucky Duck, who would assist the judges during the guessing game. However, their identity would remain a secret.

The episode started with a performance by Robin and Rita, singing Get Lucky. They were joined by season 12's runner-up, Mario, popularly known as the Wasp. Honey Pot's act was the opening act of the night. The celebrity drew the panelists' attention to his comedy and acting careers, leaving them speculating about his identity.

Trending

The Masked Singer fans took to X to comment on Honey Pot's act. While many praised the performance, others rightly guessed that the celebrity behind the mask was comedian, Cedric the Entertainer.

A Masked Singer reacts to Honey Pot's act (Image via X/@SoDivineBunny)

"That Honey Pot was most entertaining," a fan wrote.

"The Honey Pot is clearly Cedric The Entertainer!!!" another fan commented.

"Omg #Honeypotmask costume is super cute," a netizen tweeted.

The Masked Singer fans complimented Honey Pot's performance. While some said it was entertaining, others felt it was comical.

"Ok Honey Pot is obvious right out the gate! Lol! Love he’s doing S*xyBack," a person commented.

"Cedric the Entertainer opened the show well, bringing s*xy back as The Honey Pot," another fan wrote.

"Yeah Honey Pot's funny! Kinda silly performance!" one user posted.

Other fans of The Masked Singer rightly guessed that Honey Pot was Cedric the Entertainer.

"Honey pot is Cedric the entertainer and i knew it when he rested his hand on his belly to talk before putting the suit on," a person reacted.

"My guess for honey pot is Cedric the Entertainer. The voice is totally him," another netizen commented.

"Even with his voice disguised I know that's Cedric The Entertainer," one user posted.

"You gotta be funny to make money" — The Masked Singer contestant Honey Pot reacts to the panelists' comments

The Masked Singer season 13 premiere saw Honey Pot step onto the stage as the night's opening act. The vocalist presented a cover of Sexyback by Justin Timberlake, impressing the panelists. While introducing himself to the judges, Honey Pot said:

"I'm becoming the Honey Pot because I always say you can catch flies with honey, but you can catch even more honey with being fly. You know I'll do anything for a laugh, so when it comes to the show, I'm game."

The Masked Singer contestant shared three categories with the judges as clues to help them guess his identity. The first category was "Funny," during which the vocalist revealed he was "one of the founding fathers of modern-day comedy."

The next clue was from the category "Money." Honey Pot disclosed his films garnered over "two billion bucks at the box office." For the final category, "Honeys," Honey Pot asked, "Who do the ladies consider the s*xiest man on the planet?" The contestant jokingly said "Brad Pitt," although he was a "close second."

While reviewing Honey Pot's act, Ken said it was "joyous" and "fun-filled." Hearing that The Masked Singer participant said:

"It ain't about just the honey, you gotta be funny to make money."

Jenny believed television host and comedian, Steve Harvey was under the mask, whereas Robin and Ken claimed it was Cedric the Entertainer. Meanwhile, Rita felt the mask hid comedian and actor, Keegan-Michael Key.

Following the audience vote, Honey Pot was eliminated from the competition. Before he unmasked himself, his "Crack the Case" clue revealed he had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Honey Pot finally removed his mask to confirm he was indeed Cedric the Entertainer.

The Masked Singer season 13 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback