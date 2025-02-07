The Masked Singer season 13: New costumes set to take the stage

The Masked Singer has revealed three new celebrity costumes (via Parade) for season 13. The costumed competitors announced to take the stage for the Golden Mask trophy include Boogie Woogie, Nessy, and Pearl. Season 13 is set to premiere on February 12, 2025, on Fox, with streaming available on Hulu and Tubi.

The newly revealed characters join the already announced celebrity characters, including Ant, Bat, Cherry Blossom, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, and Griffin, among others.

Nick Cannon returns as a host for season 13, along with judges Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy. Fox has revealed a new character named Lucky Duck, described as delightfully mischievous. This character will be unmasked at the end of the season.

The Masked Singer season 13 new costumes explored

Boogie Woogie

Boogie Woogie from The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Fox)

Boogie Woogie is an orange monster with a wide, open-mouthed grin, closed eyes, and a purple nose. The character is designed to capture vibrant disco energy with his purple and red retro costume, complemented by a gold chain, chunky shoes, and oversized purple headphones.

Nessy

Nessy from The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Fox)

According to Parade, the costume is inspired by the Loch Ness Monster. This character features a fully turquoise design and is accessorized with a tartan kilt and a matching hat, embracing a Scottish theme.

Pearl

Pearl from The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Fox)

Inspired by thalassic themes, the character features a white dress adorned with seashells. It has a large pearl as its head, seashells for eyes and mouth, and a gold crown on top.

Other season 13 characters and season format explored

Space ranger, ant, and paparazzo from The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Fox)

So far, a total of 12 celebrity costumes have been revealed out of the 15 taking part in the upcoming season. The previously announced nine costumes include:

Space Ranger Ant Bat Cherry Blossom Coral Fuzzy Peas Griffin Honey Pot Paparazzo

These costumes are elaborate yet designed to allow the singers to move around while singing, with the option of even adding choreography to their performance. This contrasts the older Masked Singer costumes, which were deemed too large and heavy by some contestants.

Season 13 embraces a "Lucky 13" theme, introducing it with the tagline, "Who said 13 was an unlucky number?"

Fox has announced some changes to the format for the new season. The season will kick off with 15 contestants split into three groups of five, but unlike season 12, where two contestants were eliminated from each group finale, this time, only one will be sent home per group. Competitive rounds returning from previous seasons include Battle Royale and Smackdowns.

Battle Royale showcases celebrities who have survived the first round of eliminations within their group as they compete head-to-head in a single round. In Smackdowns, contestants at risk of elimination are given a second chance to perform, followed by another vote to determine who will be eliminated.

The Ding Dong Keep It On bell, which can be used by a panelist to save a singer from elimination, will also be back this season.

These elaborate costumes will be worn by celebrities from various fields, including actors, musicians, and athletes, as they sing and perform in their quest for the Golden Mask trophy. The celebrities keep offering clues to their identity through video packages throughout the season. At the end of each episode, the contestant with the lowest number of votes is unmasked and eliminated from the show.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding The Masked Singer season 13.

