The Masked Singer season 13: Everything we know so far

Season 13 of the singing reality competition show The Masked Singer is set to premiere on February 12, 2025, on Fox, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

The show features celebrities from various fields, including actors, musicians, and athletes, who participate by singing songs, while wearing costumes and masks to conceal their identities. A panel of judges guesses the contestant's identity and scores them based on their weekly performances.

At the end of each episode, the contestant with the lowest number of votes is unmasked and eliminated from the show. The celebrities keep giving clues to their identity through video packages throughout the season, and the last standing contestant is crowned with the Golden Mask trophy.

A report via Entertainment Weekly in December revealed that in season 13, Fox is adding a new theme for the episodes called "Lucky 13", and bring a new character, who will reportedly add more intrigue for the judges as well as the viewers. Nick Cannon returns as the host for season 13.

The Masked Singer season 13 themes and panelists explored

Season 13 embraces a "Lucky 13" theme, introducing it with the tagline, "Who said 13 was an unlucky number?"

Fox also revealed that a new character named Lucky Duck will be introduced for season 13. Described as delightfully mischievous, Lucky Duck will offer luck-related clues to the audience and the judge's panel. The new character will be unmasked at the end of the season.

Singer Rita Ora, singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, television personality Jenny McCarthy, and actor and comedian Ken Jeong return on the panel from previous seasons. The Masked Singer UK panelist Rita Ora continues her role as a replacement for show staple Nicole Scherzinger, who remains absent due to her Broadway commitments.

The Masked Singer season 13 release date and time details

Season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8 pm EST on Fox network, with episodes available to stream on Hulu and Tubi. Here are the details about the release time in different regions.

Region Release time Release date UTC 4 am February 13, 2025 Los Angeles (PT) 8 pm February 12, 2025 New York (ET) 11 pm February 12, 2025 London (GMT) 4 am February 13, 2025 New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 am February 13, 2025 Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1 pm February 13, 2025 Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 3 pm February 13, 2025

Season 13 costumes and format explored

The show has revealed some of the costumes celebrities will mask their identities with in season 13. The costumes include ant, bat, cherry blossom, coral, fuzzy peas, griffin, honey pot, paparazzo, and space ranger.

As for the format of season 13, Fox has announced some changes. The season will kick off with 15 contestants split into three groups of five. Unlike season 12, where two contestants were eliminated from each group finale, this time, only one will be sent home per group. This will lead the contestants to the Lucky 6 Speed Guessing episode, where six contestants will remain. From there, they will advance to the "Fab Five" round, and then the semifinals, and the finale. However, Fox has not confirmed the number of contestants for the final episodes.

Competitive rounds returning from previous seasons include Battle Royale and Smackdowns. Battle Royale features celebrities who survived the initial round of eliminations within their group, as they compete against each other in a single round. In Smackdowns, contestants who are at risk of elimination are given a second chance to perform, after which there is another vote to decide who will be eliminated.

The Ding Dong Keep It On bell will also be back this season. The bell can be used by a panelist to save a singer from elimination.

Stay tuned for updates regarding The Masked Singer season 13.

