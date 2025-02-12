Season 13 of The Masked Singer is set to premiere on February 12, 2025, on Fox and streaming on Hulu. The new season will feature 15 new celebrities and athletes competing in singing battles for the Golden Mask trophy.

So far a total of 12 out of 15 celebrity costumes have been revealed. Fox has also announced a new character called "Lucky Duck", described as delightfully mischievous, who will be unmasked at the end of the season.

Nick Cannon returns as host for season 13 along with a returning panel of judges including; Robin Thicker, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy.

After each episode, the panel of judges will try to guess the contestant's identity and score them based on their performance. The contestant with the lowest number of votes is unmasked and eliminated from the show.

The masked celebrities keep giving clues to their identity through video packages throughout the season, and the last celebrity standing will win the Golden Mask trophy.

The Masked Singer season 13: Meet the judges

Actor Ken Jeong, singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, and television personality Jenny McCarthy, who have all served as judges since the show's debut in 2019, are returning for season 13.

Additionally, singer Rita Ora, who joined the judges' panel in 2020 as a replacement for Nicole Scherzinger is also back for the new season.

Ken Jeong (Actor, Comedian)

Before becoming a comedian and actor, Ken Jeong was a physician with an M.D. from the University of Carolina. He started as a stand-up comedian, often incorporating his medical background into his routines. His big break came with The Hangover (2009) as Leslie Chow, a role that boosted his fame and led to sequels in 2011 and 2013.

Jeong was also one of the most memorable and popular cast members on the hit NBC sitcom "Community" (2009 - 2015), where he played the part of Ben Chang.

Ken Jeong has been a part of The Masked Singer since its debut in 2019, bringing his wit and unique brand of humor to the show. He's known for his often far-fetched guesses about the identities behind the costume.

Rita Ora (Singer, Actor)

Rita Ora is a British singer, actor, and songwriter known for her multifaceted entertainment career which includes acting, singing, and judging.

She had a breakthrough in her music career when she was signed to Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation in 2008, at the age of 18. This led to her debut album Ora in 2012, which was a commercial success.

Rita Ora released her second album, Phoenix, in 2018 and her latest, You & I, in 2023, featuring artists like Avicii, Charli XCX, and Liam Payne. She judged The Masked Singer UK before joining the U.S. version in 2020, replacing Nicole Scherzinger. Ora has also judged The Voice UK, The Voice Australia, and America’s Next Top Model.

Robin Thicke (Singer, Songwriter)

Robin Thicke on set on The Masked Singer season 12 (Image via Instagram @robinthicke)

Before becoming an R&B singer, Robin Thicke wrote songs for artists like Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, and Jennifer Hudson. He gained global fame with his 2013 album Blurred Lines, whose title track became a best-seller. His notable albums include The Evolution of Robin Thicke (2006), Paula (2014), and On Earth, and in Heaven (2021), staying true to R&B and soul themes.

He joined The Masked Singer as a judge in the first season, bringing his musical experience to the panel.

Jenny McCarthy (TV host, Model)

Jenny McCarthy on set on The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram @jennymccarthy)

McCarthy began her career as a model, where she gained her initial fame and appearances in various magazines. She later transitioned into being an actor and a television personality

She started her talk show The Jenny McCarthy Show in 1997 and also served as co-host on The View from 2013-2014. Furthermore, she starred in the reality show Donnie Loves Jenny with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, which ran for three seasons from 2015 - 2016. Her acting career included playing roles in films like Scary Movie (2003), Scream 3 (2000), and Dirty Love (2005).

McCarthy joined the panel of judges in The Masked Singer in its first season in 2019 and has since become a staple for the fans, highlighted by her vibrant energy and comedic timing.

The Masked Singer season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, February 13, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Fox network and streaming on Hulu.

