The Masked Singer season 13 episode 3 recap: Paparazzo drops shocking clues while Ant performs ‘Fever’ by Peggy Lee

The Masked Singer season 13 returned with episode 3 on February 26, 2024, bringing the Group A finals. With two eliminations already, the competition narrowed as Coral, Paparazzo, and Ant fought for a spot in the next round. Themed around the Rat Pack, the episode paid tribute to classic Las Vegas entertainment.

Robin Thicke opened the night with a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon, setting the tone for an evening of performances inspired by the legendary group. As host Nick Cannon revealed, two masked singers would move forward to the Lucky Six, while one contestant would be eliminated.

It was decided that Ant would no longer continue her journey on The Masked Singer. With high stakes, each performer delivered their best, leading to a dramatic reveal at the end of the night.

Everything that happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 3

Coral was the first to take The Masked Singer stage, performing Luck Be a Lady. She shared that Rat Pack music reminded her of her father, who supported her on set with jokes. Her clue package included a class ring labeled “Class TMS,” a ghost, and a UFO, hinting at possible Disney connections. A slot machine clue revealed apples, leading her to say:

“If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!”

The Masked Singer panel suspected Rachel Zegler, Victoria Justice, or Camila Mendes. However, repeated hints about superheroes and high school pointed toward Disney’s Zombies actress Meg Donnelly as a strong possibility.

Next, Paparazzo performed That’s Amore, paying homage to his Italian heritage. In his clue package, he revealed that his family moved from the “old country” and assimilated into American culture.

He also mentioned changing his last name because agencies struggled to pronounce it. The visuals included two electric guitars and a drum, hinting at a musical connection with a sibling.

His performance engaged the audience, and his slot machine clue was Frankenstein. He explained:

“Monsters under the bed are scary, but on screen, they’re not so bad. I know firsthand.”

This led Robin Thicke to guess Cole Sprouse, referencing Adam Sandler’s nickname for his character in Big Daddy. Ken Jeong believed it was Michael Cera, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg suggested Henry Thomas from E.T..

However, another possibility emerged—Matthew Lawrence, given his family’s musical background.

Ant took the stage last, performing Fever by Peggy Lee. She revealed that she had been part of a girl group, calling them “the sisters she never had.” Despite facing long hours and criticism, they survived and topped the charts.

Holding a giant lollipop in her clue package, she confirmed her status as a pop star. Her slot machine clue was a Moon Man, leading her to say:

“I don’t live where the Moon Man lives, but wherever he landed gave me the start of my career.”

This pointed toward MTV, specifically Making the Band, a reality show about forming a girl group. Ken Jeong guessed Mel B from the Spice Girls, but Rita Ora, familiar with the group, disagreed. She suggested Charli XCX instead. However, the combination of clues led the panel toward another name.

At the end of the night, the audience and panel voted, sending Paparazzo straight to the Lucky Six. Coral and Ant competed in a Battle Royale, both performing My Way.

Ant delivered a 90s R&B version, while Coral stuck to the original orchestration, building to a powerful finish. Before the final decision, a new character, Detective Lucky Duck, appeared to provide additional clues. He revealed that both singers had appeared on chart-topping albums.

Ultimately, the panel chose to save Coral, eliminating Ant. Before unmasking, Ant’s final clue from the Crack the Case Clue Case revealed that she held a world record. She said, “I don’t know, there are so many.”

The Masked Singer panelists made their final guesses: Rita picked Charli XCX, Ken stuck with Mel B, Jenny chose Evan Rachel Wood, and Robin Thicke guessed Aubrey O’Day. Robin was correct—Ant was revealed to be Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day.

Her unmasking ended the episode, marking the conclusion of the Group A finals in The Masked Singer season 13.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on FOX.

