The Masked Singer alum Savannah Chrisley teases a new reality TV series : Reports

The Masked Singer star Savannah Chrisley recently discussed her plans for a new reality show and explained her shift toward other business and family responsibilities. During an interview with People Magazine on February 21, 2025, Savannah mentioned that she is now "in talks" with a production company for a new show.

"A network already said they want it. They want it on air [on] August 11, which, ironically, is my birthday. So, we'll see," she said.

Moreover, she spoke about her work following the end of Chrisley Knows Best after 10 seasons. In the interview, Savannah was also asked about a reality series that was proposed back in August 2023, as reported by People. In response, she shared details behind withdrawing from that project.

The Masked Singer alum's update on a reality series and production talk

While talking about the new show, Savannah Chrisley shared that she and the production company are working on schedules now, and they want to "start shooting." The Masked Singer star said:

"I mean, if it's going to be on air in August, it's got to start happening quick. So, that's really honestly all that I know right now. I have been so focused on all of my other businesses, and mom and dad, that I let agents deal with the TV side of things."

Elsewhere in the interview, Savannah discussed why she dropped off an old reality TV show. After reports broke in August 2023 by People magazine which suggested a series including many Chrisley family members, talks started with Scout Productions. As the production progressed, Savannah came across situations that made her unsure about the project's future.

Savannah Chrisley clarified that some of the team's actions failed to meet her safety and comfort standards. Reflecting on her decision, she said that it was "going great." And then, there were some things that were done that she "did not like."

The Masked Singer added:

"I backed out. I stepped away, and I said, 'I'm done. I am not working. I'm not getting myself in a situation I don't feel comfortable and safe in.'"

Her family members were supposed to be in the planned series, which was meant to carry on the legacy of the previous show.

Other ventures and family responsibilities

Beyond her work in television, The Masked Singer star spoke about her other professional and personal responsibilities. She said that she is currently focusing on her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, working on a direct-to-consumer female pharmacy brand, and taking part in criminal justice reform efforts through an organization, Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

She added:

"I'm only one person. So, it's been a little bit of a challenge. But right now I find my strength and my energy in fighting for my parents."

Along with her business work, she added that she takes care of her younger siblings while her parents serve prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

