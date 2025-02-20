"Amazing!!!"— The Masked Singer fans react to Fuzzy Peas' unmasking

The Masked Singer season 13 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday night. The February 19, 2025, episode which followed the theme of Shrek, saw Ant, Coral, Puzzy Peas, and Paparazzo perform during the segment. By the end of the episode, one of the above was eliminated from the show, and their celebrity identity was revealed.

After the performance wrapped up, the audience voted for their favorites and since Fuzzy Peas received the least number of votes, he was eliminated. The judges' final guesses included Antonio Banderas, Cesar Millan, Pitbull, and John Leguizamo. However, when the costume came off, the mask was revealed to be Oscar De La Hoya.

Fans online reacted to Fuzzy Peas' identity reveal and performance online and praised the famed boxer. One person wrote on X:

"Wow!!! Oscar de la Hoya!!! Amazing!!!"

"OMG!!! #FuzzyPeasMask is Oscar De La Hoya (aka the Zebra from The Masked Dancer)!!! This is like deja vu all over again. Amazing!!!" a fan commented.

"Oscar De Le Hoya!!! Wow he did really good," a tweet read.

Fans of The Masked Singer season 13 praised the cast member's performance:

"Wow!!! That’s awesome!! Great job Oscar!!" a person wrote.

"Easily the most fun performance of the night from Fuzzy Peas!!" a fan commented.

"So sad to see Fuzzy Peas go!! Final chance to guess who Fuzzy Peas could be, comment below!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Masked Singer season 13 further said:

"They completely missed his clue when he said about the golf glove “it is my second favorite glove," a person wrote.

"Is he the first person to do both The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer?" a fan commented.

"Six-time World Champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist"— Nick Cannon reveals Oscar De La Hoya as Fuzzy Peas on The Masked Singer season 13

In the latest episode of The Masked Singer season 13, Fuzzy Peas was eliminated after an audience vote. His final clue was a gold glove holding a golf ball. The clue also revealed that the contestant loved golf and that it felt natural to him when he "put on the second most important glove" he owned.

After the countdown, the host Nick Cannon helped the celebrity take off his mask and introduced Oscar De La Hoya to the world.

"Six-time World Champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya. Mr. Golden Boy, himself. Wow!" The host said.

The panel of judges were surprised by the reveal and Ken Jeong noted he did not see it coming. Nick Cannon told the celebrity it was an honor to meet him and called him a "legend" and an "icon."

Rita Ora said it was a boxer while Nick said the contestant got them "good." Recalling the clues, Robin Thicke said he now understood that the dog signified the boxer. Ken added that they were "stunned."

"You're an Olympic champion. Like, you are a legend I'm so obsessed with the fact I thought you were a dog whisperer," Rita added.

Oscar chimed in on the judges' guesses and thought it was funny they thought he was Caesar Milan. He also mentioned Ken thinking Fuzzy Peas might have been Pitbull and thought it was funny.

Rita added the contestant had "stubbed" them the most. She said it had been one of the most shocking reveals ever in the history of The Masked Singer. Nick Cannon said he thought Oscar shocked everyone and asked him what made an icon like himself participate in the reality show.

"It's a lot of fun," he said.

Fans of The Masked Singer season 13 commented on the reveal online and praised Fuzzy Peas' performance online.

Tune in next week on Wednesday to watch The Masked Singer season 13 episode 3 on Fox.

