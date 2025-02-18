What's inside The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon's Saddle River mansion reported to be worth $3.2 million? Details explored

Nick Cannon, host of The Masked Singer, has recently shared a video tour of his mansion located in the neighborhood of Saddle River, New Jersey. He posted the video on his YouTube channel on January 1, 2025.

According to The U.S. Sun's report dated July 3, 2021, Cannon bought this mansion in 2018 for $3.2 million. The 8,371-square-foot house features custom-designed amenities.

In the video, Cannon, who has 12 kids, talks about his lifestyle and financial responsibilities and explains that he hopes to earn at least $100 million annually to take care of his family. His 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, assists him in showing some of the mansion's features.

Cannon explains in the video that he has made a number of design decisions in order to enhance the functionality of the home while maintaining playfulness.

"I got tired of walking down the steps and going to the kitchen or going to the living room, so I said, 'I want to be able to slide into a ball pit at the front of my house,'" he shared in the video.

From an indoor slide to a ball pit to a candy room, the home features a number of things his kids adore. It also boasts a movie theater with a casual seating plan, a study with a particular design theme, and a private lake in the yard. The interior of the mansion has a color scheme, with red being the dominant one throughout the house.

Features of the The Masked Singer star's mansion

One of the most talked-about aspects of The Masked Singer host's home is the indoor slide, which connects the upper floor to the family room. Instead of using traditional stairs, Cannon has installed the slide as a way to move between floors more conveniently. The slide leads directly into a red ball pit, which serves as a central play area for the children.

Another notable space in the house is the candy room. Cannon’s daughter, Monroe, pointed out in the tour that much of the candy in the room may be expired, but the space remains a dedicated spot for sweets.

Cannon’s study follows a Godfather-inspired design, including decorative elements that reflect the theme. The dining room is designed in all black and features a suit of armor. Instead of traditional seating, the home’s movie theater is filled with pillows.

The house also has a private lake in the backyard. During the tour, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon points out a bird on the water and refers to it as his duck. The outdoor area provides an open space within the property.

Color theme in the mansion

Throughout the home, Cannon’s preference for the color red is evident. The slide, ball pit, main sectional in the family room, chandelier, curtains, and bean bags all follow this color theme. He mentioned in the video that red is his "favorite color," which influenced the overall design choices.

Among the home's stand-out features is a cherry red piano that occupies the double-height foyer. In the video, Monroe can be seen performing the opening to Kanye West's Runaway on the piano. The home also displays personal collections like Louis Vuitton Iron Man masks and a sword.

"I'm a huge Iron Man fan because Iron Man almost lost his life, and when he got down to the bottom and I thought it was over, that's when his superhero power kicked in," he shares in the video.

According to a Forbes' report published on March 9, 2015, The Masked Singer host previously owned a Bel-Air home with his ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey, which they later sold for $9 million in 2015.

Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 airing every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

