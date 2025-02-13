Who is rumored to be behind the Ant mask on The Masked Singer? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13 introduced a new set of contestants, including Ant, who made her debut in the February 12 episode as part of Group A. The episode featured her first performance, where she sang Just Give Me a Reason by Pink. The panelists, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora, made their guesses based on the clues presented.

After her performance, Ant provided additional hints about her identity. She spoke about carrying a heavy burden throughout her career and overcoming struggles. Her clue package included picnic-inspired clothing, a dark road, a dollhouse, a candelabra, a tree with a red X, and a purple witch’s hat.

The judges made different guesses about her identity. Rita Ora suggested Lea Michele, while Robin Thicke mentioned Lindsay Lohan. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg pointed to Ashanti, citing the witch hat in the clue package.

Other names brought up included Kesha, who has spoken about personal struggles in the past.

Clue package breakdown of The Ant in The Masked Singer

Ant’s clue package provided key details about her career and struggles in the premiere episode of The Masked Singer. In the video, she said,

“Why am I an ant? The thing about ants is that they’re small and mighty. And did you know, they can carry over 50 times their body weight? But just because you can carry a heavy burden, doesn’t mean you should have to.”

She also mentioned facing challenges that impacted her life. She mentioned carrying a "deep, dark secret" throughout her career, stating that "powerful" people had attempted to erase her, dismiss her, and push her aside because of it.

The visuals in the clue package included a picnic setting, a dark road, and a red X on a tree. Some viewers connected these hints to past controversies or personal struggles of celebrities.

The witch’s hat in the package was noted as a reference to someone who has associated themselves with witchcraft or magic in the past.

After her performance, Ant expressed her support for survivors, saying she was on stage for those who faced challenges. She stated that she saw and supported them, adding that no one would be able to silence them.

These clues led to speculation about singers who have faced public challenges, with Kesha emerging as a popular guess. Her albums Warrior and Gag Order have themes of resilience, and she has spoken openly about legal battles and personal struggles.

The Masked Singer judges weigh in on Ant’s identity

The judges put forward several names based on the performance and clues. Rita Ora guessed Lea Michele, referencing past media coverage of her personal and professional struggles.

Robin Thicke suggested Lindsay Lohan, citing her career comeback and previous difficulties in the public eye. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg pointed to Ashanti, linking the witch hat to her role in The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz.

In her introduction, The Ant said:

“That’s the reason I’m here: To fight for my voice to be heard, and like any ant, march towards real change.”

Despite the different theories, Ant’s identity remains unconfirmed. As The Masked Singer season 13 continues, more clues will emerge, bringing fans closer to discovering the celebrity behind the mask.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Fox, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

