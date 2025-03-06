"I was right" — The Masked Singer fans react to Bat being revealed as Scheana Shay

The Masked Singer season 13 released episode 4, titled Voices of Olympus: Unmasking of the Gods, on March 5, 2025. It saw five new masked celebrities take on the stage to impress the panelists with their performances, but only four advanced. Based on the audience vote, Bat was sent packing. However, before leaving, she revealed herself to be Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay.

Ad

Judges Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke tried to guess Bat's identity but no one guessed correctly. The other participants who advanced to the next round of the competition were Pearl, Griffin, Space Ranger, and Boogie Woogie.

Scheana performed a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso but failed to leave a lasting impression on the judges. She, however, confused the panelists as well as the show's host Nick Cannon by saying she knew them well. Even then, none of them could pinpoint her identity before the unmasking.

Ad

Trending

The Masked Singer fans took to X to comment on Bat's performance and elimination. While many were surprised to see Scheana Shay on the show, others praised her act and expressed disappointment over her elimination.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I knew it, And I was right, Scheana shay was the bat," a fan wrote.

"Boooooo!!! #TheBat was robbed! She should've went on to the next round. #TheMaskedSinger #Spaceman should've been unmasked," another fan commented.

"Not scheana Shay being on the masked singer," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Masked Singer were surprised to see Scheana Shay behind Bat's mask.

Ad

"SOMEONE CHECK ON SCHEANA SHAY BC SHE WAS ON THE MASKED SINGER????" a user reacted.

"THE F**KING GASP I LET OUT SCHEANA SHAY???" a person commented.

"Schena Shay?! OUCH!!!! We were bitten by the bat!" another fan wrote.

"Scheana Shay? No way!" one user posted.

Other fans of The Masked Singer were upset to see Scheana leave the competition.

Ad

"Wait- What!?!?! Not Bat! I'm sad to see her go," a person reacted.

"Ain't no way they sent Bat home over that furry a** man that performed first tonight, smh !" another netizen commented.

"I've been forever villainized" — The Masked Singer participant Bat shares a hint with the judges

Ad

Bat was the fourth participant to step on the stage. While sharing her clues and hints to assist the judges in guessing her identity, she said she became a bat because she was a "creature of the night" and a "bit of a bat-a**."

"Like bats, I am one of the most misunderstood creatures ever. I've been forever villainized — constantly portrayed as a blood-sucking backstabber. And to that I say, 'Eww! Get over it!' " she added.

Ad

The Masked Singer contestant said her "real" friends knew she had a "heart of gold." However, since she was surrounded by "lunatics" for years, all her words were misinterpreted and twisted. Scheana revealed that her only aim was to party and have the time of her life. It was one of the reasons she said she was "leaning to Dionysus, the god of partying."

She wanted to establish that having fun and relaxing were not vices. With that, Bat urged the panelists and the judges to grab a "shot of espresso," claiming they would have to spend nights to try to guess her identity.

Ad

Ad

After singing Espresso, Scheana said:

"It's been a minute since I've seen you, Jenny. You too Nick, we actually spent a holiday together this year."

It confused the panelists and led them to make incorrect guesses. Jenny guessed Bat was Larsa Pippen, whereas Ken thought she was Lisa Rinna. Rita assumed Bat was Kristin Cavallari while Robin guessed she was Bethenny Frankel.

Bat was eliminated from The Masked Singer following the audience vote. Her "Crack the Case" clue case revealed golden hoop earrings. Bat explained that gold featured in every major event of her life, including the debut of her first single. After the judges locked in their final guesses, Bat removed her mask and revealed herself to be Scheana Shay.

Ad

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback