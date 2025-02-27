"I knew it" — The Masked Singer fans react to Ant being revealed as Aubrey O'Day

The Masked Singer season 13 released episode 3, titled Rat Pack Night, on February 26, 2025. The segment saw Ant, Coral, and Paparazzo compete to outshine the other for a spot in the season's Lucky Six. While two advanced, the third-place finisher was unmasked and eliminated. Ant failed to outperform her opponents, unveiling herself as Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day.

Ad

Paparazzo advanced to the next stage of the competition after his solo performance, singing That's Amore by Dean Martin. It left Ant and Coral to compete against one another in a tense Battle Royale. Both participants put their best foot forward, presenting their renditions of My Way by Frank Sinatra and hoping to secure a spot in the Lucky Six.

Despite a close battle, the judges decided to send Coral to the next round of the competition, eliminating Ant. As their final predictions for Ant, panelist Rita Ora said Charli xcx, Ken Jeong picked Mel B, Robin Thicke said Aubrey O'Day, whereas Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said Evan Rachel Wood.

Ad

Trending

After Ant was unmasked to be Aubrey, The Masked Singer fans took to X to comment on the disclosure. While some had already predicted the singer behind the mask, others praised Robin for correctly guessing the person.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I knew it, And I was right, Aubrey O'day was the ant," a fan wrote.

"Aubrey O'Day?! No way!" another fan commented.

"Robin was right! Congrats!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Masked Singer praised Robin for making a correct guess.

"WOW Aubrey o day robin got it right he betta have," a user reacted.

"Robin was right! The Ant is Audrey O’Day from Danity Kane! Power to you, Audrey!" a person commented.

Ad

"Coral wins the Battle Royale and heads to the Lucky Six. Ant has to take it off. Robin got it right. It's Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day. Robin got it right," another fan wrote.

"Ant is Aubrey O'Day Robin was right," one user posted.

Other fans of The Masked Singer further said:

"Robin got it! It's Aubrey O'Day! Woo Hoo!" a person reacted.

Ad

"I KNEW IT WAS AUBREY!! I’ve loved @AubreyODay for years so I knew it was her on #TheMaskedSinger," another netizen commented.

"I was actually part of a rat pack myself" — The Masked Singer star Ant hints she was part of a group

Ad

The latest segment of The Masked Singer season 13 saw Ant come with a new package of clues and hints to help the panelists analyze her identity. She opened by expressing how thrilled she was to have a "Rat Pack tribute night" because it reminded her of the group she used to be a part of.

"I was actually part of a rat pack myself, an ant colony you could say. When we first got together, it was the perfect fit — the sisters I never had growing up," she said.

Ad

It was a direct reference to the musical band, Danity Kane, which Aubrey was a part of. The Masked Singer contestant added the group "came out of the gate swinging, sharing everything together," from success and fame to the "bad days", the long hours, criticisms, and other difficulties.

Ad

However, even then, they survived together and managed to achieve success by topping musical charts across the globe. Ant claimed it was "an ant fever." The Masked Singer contestant thanked her group members, crediting them for making her who she was. Ant dedicated her song to her teammates, saying she loved and cared for them.

"You are resilient women who are capable of anything!" she added.

Ant presented a rendition of Fever by Peggy Lee, impressing the panelists. Her clue on stage was a "moon man." Ant explained she did not live where the "moon man" lived but wherever he landed was where she got "a huge start" in her career. Ant was ultimately eliminated by the panelists and unmasked to be Aubrey O'Day as Robin had correctly predicted.

Ad

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback