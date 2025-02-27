Who got unmasked in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 3? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13 returned with episode 3 on February 26, 2024, featuring the Group A finals. Themed around the Rat Pack, the episode paid tribute to classic Las Vegas entertainment. Three contestants—Coral, Paparazzo, and Ant—competed for a spot in the next round.

Ad

At the end of the night, Ant was eliminated after losing the Battle Royale against Coral. When unmasked, Ant was revealed to be singer Aubrey O’Day, a former member of Danity Kane, the girl group formed on MTV’s Making the Band. The judges had various guesses, but Robin Thicke correctly identified her.

The Masked Singer episode also included performances from the remaining contestants, a surprise clue reveal, and a special opening by Robin Thicke, setting the tone for the evening. The Masked Singer season 13 continues to air on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm EST.

Ad

Trending

Aubrey O’Day’s elimination on The Masked Singer season 13

Ad

The elimination process saw Ant, Coral, and Paparazzo perform songs from the Rat Pack era. After their performances, Paparazzo advanced to the Lucky Six, leaving Ant and Coral to battle for survival in a Battle Royale.

Both performed My Way, with Coral staying closer to the original style while Ant delivered a 90s R&B version. The panel ultimately chose to save Coral, eliminating Ant from the competition.

Before unmasking, Ant’s final clue was revealed from the Crack the Case Clue Case, stating that she held a world record. Her response was, “I don’t know, there are so many.” After the unmasking, Aubrey O’Day reflected on her experience on The Masked Singer. Speaking to the audience, she said,

Ad

“It’s been a year. I just feel truly grateful to be among so many beautiful people, such wonderful judges.”

The panelists had mixed guesses before the reveal: Rita Ora guessed Charli XCX, Ken Jeong chose Mel B, and Jenny McCarthy thought it was Evan Rachel Wood. However, Robin Thicke correctly identified her as Aubrey O’Day.

Ad

During her clue package earlier in the episode, Ant hinted at her girl group background, describing her bandmates as “the sisters I never had”. She spoke about their shared success and struggles, saying,

“We came out the gate swinging, sharing everything together: The success, the fame, the lights. But we also shared the bad days, the long hours, the harsh conditions, the constant criticism. Yet, we survived together and still managed to top the charts despite it all.”

Ad

Additionally, O’Day referenced her history with MTV and Making the Band, noting that while she doesn't "live where the Moon Man lives," his landing played a crucial role in launching her career. This clue directly hinted at her time with Danity Kane.

What else happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 3?

The Masked Singer episode opened with Robin Thicke performing Fly Me to the Moon, setting the stage for a night dedicated to the Rat Pack. Contestants Coral, Paparazzo, and Ant each performed a classic song while revealing clue packages about their identities.

Ad

Ad

Coral performed Frank Sinatra’s Luck Be a Lady and shared that Rat Pack music reminded her of her father, who supported her on set with jokes. Her clue package included a class ring labeled “Class TMS,” a ghost, and a UFO, possibly linking her to Disney. A slot machine clue with apples led her to say,

“If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!”

Ad

The Masked Singer panelists suggested Rachel Zegler, Victoria Justice, or Camila Mendes, though hints pointed toward Meg Donnelly.

Paparazzo sang Dean Martin’s That’s Amore while hinting at his Italian heritage. He revealed his family moved from the “old country” and changed their last name for easier pronunciation. His clue package included two electric guitars and a drum, hinting at a musical connection with a sibling. His slot machine clue, Frankenstein, led him to say,

Ad

“Monsters under the bed are scary, but on screen, they’re not so bad. I know firsthand.”

Robin Thicke guessed Cole Sprouse, Ken Jeong suggested Michael Cera, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it might be Henry Thomas. However, some clues pointed to Matthew Lawrence.

Ant took the stage last, performing Fever by Peggy Lee. She described her girl group background, hinting at Danity Kane. Her clue package included a giant lollipop, further confirming her pop star status.

Ad

The Masked Singer season 13 continues airing on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback