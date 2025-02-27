"I'm actually Italian" – The Masked Singer's Paparazzo reveals major clues

On February 26, The Masked Singer premiered episode 3, which included the Group A finals on 'Rat Pack Night.' Ant, Coral, and Paparazzo performed in front of panelists Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke in an attempt to earn a seat in the Lucky Six.

Ad

Thicke performed Fly Me to the Moon with the group to commence the evening proceedings. After that, each competitor had a solo performance that drew inspiration from the Rat Pack era.

During his clue package, Paparazzo revealed a significant detail about his background, saying:

"Whoa! I've made it to the Group A finals — and on Rat Pack tribute night? You know my entire family loves those guys because — fun fact — I'm actually Italian."

Ad

Trending

At the end of the episode, Paparazzo advanced to the Lucky Six, while Ant and Coral competed in the Battle Royale. After their performances of My Way, Ant was eliminated and unmasked as singer Aubrey O'Day.

Paparazzo's clues and performance in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 3

Ad

He talked about his Italian ancestry, pointing out that his grandparents immigrated to America from Italy. He also emphasized how he changed his name to succeed in the entertainment industry.

He mentioned how he has always embraced his Italian heritage. Frankenstein was his on-stage hint, which led him to say:

"Monsters under the bed are scary, but onscreen they're not so bad. I know that first hand."

Ad

Paparazzo selected the song That's Amore by Dean Martin, which is strongly linked to Italian-American culture, for his performance. Rita Ora was among the panelists who responded favorably, calling it "beautiful."

Given the new Italian hints, the panelists speculated about his identity. Robin Thicke guessed Cole Sprouse, Ken Jeong suggested Michael Cera, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg considered Matthew or Andrew Lawrence.

What else happened in the The Masked Singer episode?

Ad

Coral's rendition of Frank Sinatra's Luck Be a Lady started The Masked Singer round of performances. She discussed how she grew up listening to the Rat Pack's music with her father in her clue package, reflecting on her connection to the band's era.

She also discussed how she first struggled with loneliness after relocating from the East Coast to the West Coast to further her profession. An apple served as her on-stage hint, and she said:

Ad

"If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!"

The panelists' guesses included Victoria Justice, Rachel Zegler, and Camila Mendes.

Ant performed second on The Masked Singer, delivering Fever by Peggy Lee. She described being part of her own "rat pack," referring to a close group she worked with in the past.

She spoke about their shared success and challenges, emphasizing their resilience. Her on-stage clue was a moon man, and she remarked:

Ad

"I don't live where the moon man lives, but wherever he landed was where I got a huge start in my career."

Ad

The Masked Singer panelists speculated that she could be Aubrey O'Day, Mel B, or Charli XCX. After Coral and Paparazzo advanced to the Lucky Six, Ant faced off against Coral in the Battle Royale.

They each performed My Way by Frank Sinatra before the panelists made their final decision.

Ultimately, Ant was eliminated, and the 'Crack the Case' clue revealed a world record. In response to the question, she said, "I don't know, there are so many."

Ad

Following their last predictions, The Masked Singer panelists were: Jenny selected Evan Rachel Wood, Rita continued to choose Charli XCX, Ken stuck with Mel B, and Robin correctly identified her as Aubrey O'Day.

Ant removed her mask, confirming that she was the Danity Kane singer. Robin celebrated his correct guess as the episode concluded.

The Masked Singer season 13 continues airing on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback