The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8 recap - Boy band legends make surprise appearances while Stud Muffin's identity is revealed

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 8 premiered on FOX on April 2. The episode continued Group C performances featuring Yorkie, Stud Muffin, Nessy, and Mad Scientist Monster.

Episode 8 featured Boy Band Night, where contestants delivered high-energy performances inspired by boy band fever across generations. Unfortunately, Stud Muffin failed to impress the audience. Receiving the fewest votes, he was eliminated and forced to reveal his identity.

Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and comedian Casey Wilson joined the judging panel with Nick Cannon as the host.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8?

Nessy

The Masked Singer season 13 star Nessy (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 8 kicked off with Nessy's performance. In his clue package, the celebrity contestant listed the intense, challenging competition brought in by the Boy Band waves.

Nessy shared that back in the height of the boy-band days, music was so competitive. He was fighting the bands for "TRL spots, charts, and CD sales," but there was one boy band that kept getting in his way: 'NSync. He always seemed to be neck-and-neck with the band, and it tore up his heart when they constantly came out on top.

"I realized, just being in the game is huge. What a cool club we're all part of. Now, all these years later, I kind of miss that friendly competition, which is why I'm loving being here. So this one's for you, 'NSync. Can't wait to hear you guys try singing one of my songs next," he added.

Nessy sang his rendition of NSync's Tearin' Up My Heart. After his performance, Chris Kirkpatrick made a surprise appearance and revealed merchandise with a heart from a T-shirt cannon.

The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Darius Rucker

Rita - Dave Matthews

Ken - Pat Monahan from Train

Stud Muffin

The Masked Singer season 13 star Stud Muffin (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Stud Muffin went next, and he used his clue package to talk about the brotherhood aspect while being in a boy band. While he wasn’t part of one himself, he expressed a deep understanding of what it means to belong to a brotherhood.

Reflecting on his own team, he shared that they grew up and rose to success together, believing there were no limits to what they could achieve. However, he acknowledged that when something good is happening, others may try to sabotage it. Despite this, he remained confident that nothing could come between him and his team.

Stud Muffin performed Bel Biv DeVoe's Poison. Following his performance, the audience was treated to a surprise appearance by Omarion, who fired off exclusive merchandise featuring a T-shirt listing three secret ingredients: a dash of sugar, a sprinkle of flour, and a Grammy of gold..

The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - MC Hammer

Ken - 2 Chainz

Rita - Method Man

Yorkie

The Masked Singer season 13 star Yorkie (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

In Yorkie’s clue package on The Masked Singer, she pointed out that many boy bands have been linked to scandals. She then opened up about a personal scandal she endured, caused by someone she loved.

Despite the hardships, she revealed that the truth eventually surfaced, allowing her to move forward and put the past behind her.

Yorkie sang her rendition of New Kids on the Block's Step by Step. Her physical clue included a t-shirt that read, "Touring Up My Heart". The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Erika Jayne

Rita - Paris Hilton

Ken - Teresa Giudice

Mad Scientist Monster

The Masked Singer season 13 star Mad Scientist Monster (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Mad Scientist Monster gave the last performance on The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8. In his clue package, he shared how he relates to boy bands and the chemistry they shared.

"When I met my boo, it was a festive fall evening, gathered around a full Friendsgiving table. When our hands brushed passing the cranberry sauce, sparks flew. I swear, right then and there I knew I'd marry that girl someday," the The Masked Singer star added.

Mad Scientist Monster performed All-4-One's I Swear. His physical clue included a T-shirt that revealed the acronyms "BTS" and "BSB." The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Tim McGraw

Robin - Alan Jackson

Rita - Keith Urban

After the audience vote, Stud Muffin was at the bottom and was eliminated. He was unmasked as Grammy-winning rapper Method Man.

The Masked Singer season 13 episodes premiere every Wednesday on FOX.

