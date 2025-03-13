"No way!" — The Masked Singer fans react to Space Ranger being revealed as Flavor Flav

The Masked Singer season 13 returned with another episode, titled Ghostbusters Night, on March 12, 2025. It saw the remaining four Group B singers — Pearl, Griffin, Space Ranger, and Boogie Woogie — take the stage to impress the panelists. However, one contestant's journey ended following the audience vote. Space Ranger was sent home and unmasked to be hip-hop artist, Flavor Flav.

The panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora — were visited by one of the Ghostbusters, Ernie Hudson, during the episode. While each masked celebrity put their best foot forward to entertain them and the studio audience, one received the fewest votes and was sent packing. Space Ranger's rendition of The Busboys' Cleanin' Up the Town failed to make the cut.

While reviewing his performance, the judges attempted to guess Space Ranger's identity, but only two were on the right track. Robin predicted he was Tracy Morgan, whereas Ken assumed he was DJ Jazzy Jeff. However, Rita and Jenny correctly predicted Space Ranger to be Flavor Flav.

The Masked Singer fans commented on Space Ranger's unmasking on X. While many were surprised to see Flavor Flav behind the mask, others praised the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner for participating in the show.

"Flavor Flav? No way! I would never have guessed that!" a fan wrote.

"IT IS FLAVAAAAAAAAAAA FLAAAAAAAV!!!!!!!" another fan commented.

"No way!! It’s Flava Flav!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Masked Singer correctly guessed Flavor Flav's identity.

"I knew it, And I was right, Flavor flav was the space ranger," a user reacted.

"I was right. Flavor Flav is the Space Ranger," a person commented.

"I was right! The Space Ranger is Flavor Flav! YES!" another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Masked Singer further said:

"Space Ranger gets his dreams busted tonight. Everyone except Ken got it right. It's Flava Flav," one user posted.

"@FlavorFlav you did incredible and we are so proud of you!!!!" a person reacted.

"@FlavorFlav WOW!!! Amazing performance!!! Loved it!!!" another netizen commented.

"I was busy touring the world" — The Masked Singer participant Space Ranger says while hinting at his identity

Space Ranger was the third performer of the night followed by Boogie Woogie. He sang Cleanin' Up the Town by The Busboys. However, before taking the stage, he shared clues and hints with The Masked Singer panelists to help them identify him. He revealed he had a vehicle that changed his life like the Ghostbusters "had their Ecto-1."

"Before my career took off, I was doing odd jobs - everything from catering to schlepping furniture around New York in the hot summer. Then one day, me and my partner came up with a crazy idea in the back of a moving van," he said.

The Masked Singer participant added that although he had "big dreams" no one wanted to "hitch a ride" with an "old cowboy" like him. However, it was a "beastly band of boys" who helped him launch his career and his group earn worldwide fame.

Following his performance, a globe was brought out on stage, which Space Ranger referred to and said:

"The Ghostbusters always saved the day. And I would've helped them out, but I was busy touring the world."

Space Ranger was eliminated from the competition after the performances concluded and the audience votes were in. However, before he unmasked himself, the panelists opened his "Crack the Case" clue box. It contained a pair of white sunglasses. The Masked Singer contestant explained that the sunglasses helped him stay "incognito" and look "fly."

Based on the last hint, the judges submitted their final guesses, and everyone said Flavor Flav besides Ken. The studio erupted in applause when Space Ranger unmasked himself, revealing he was indeed Flavor Flav.

The Masked Singer season 13 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

