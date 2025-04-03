Who got eliminated in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8 premiered on FOX on April 2. It continued Group C's performances, and the contestants tried to impress the viewers with boy band-themed acts.

Stud Muffin took the stage with a lively performance of Bel Biv DeVoe's Poison. However, he couldn't quite match the impact of the other three Group C contestants and received the fewest audience votes. As a result, he was eliminated and later unmasked as Grammy-winning rapper Method Man.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and comedian Casey Wilson joined the judging panel, with Nick Cannon as the host.

The Masked Singer star Stud Muffin's final clue package explored

The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8 kicked off with Nessy delivering a heartfelt rendition of NSYNC’s Tearin’ Up My Heart. Up next was Stud Muffin, who, before performing Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe, used his clue package to highlight the deep sense of brotherhood at the heart of a boy band.

Stud Muffin kicked off his clue package with a brief history lesson on boy bands. He explained that before the rise of NKOTB, BSB, and *NSYNC, the foundation was laid by crooners like The Temptations and The Four Tops. These legendary groups went on to inspire the next generation of R&B vocal acts, including New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Bell Biv DeVoe.

The Masked Singer season 13 contestant further noted that while he wasn't ever a part of a boy band, he knows what it means to be part of a brotherhood. He went on to talk about his team and how they grew their bond to be stronger than ever.

"We grew up together, blew up together, and there was no limit to what we could do. But when you've got a good thing going, people try to poison it. At the end of the day, nothing can come between me and my team. Now tonight, I'm singing a song for one of my favorite groups. They once sent me a birthday message, so this is my gift to them," he continued.

After voicing his clue package, Stud Muffin performed Poison by Bel Biv DeVoe. Following his performance, the audience was treated to a surprise appearance from Omarion.

The R&B artist then launched a T-shirt aimed at the panel, which listed these secret ingredients: a dash of sugar, a sprinkle of flour, and a Grammy of gold. Stud Muffin suggested the ingredients mentioned were a close hint to his identity and that he was "extra proud" of his performance.

"All the ingredients were there. I'm extra proud of this one," the Masked Singer season 13 contestant noted.

The panel members soon shared their guesses about Stud Muffin's identity. Jenny speculated that MC Hammer might be the man behind the mask, while Ken suspected 2 Chainz, and Rita guessed Method Man.

After Yorkie and Mad Scientist Monster followed up with their performances, the audience votes were revealed. Stud Muffin found himself at the bottom of the Group C lineup.

The panelists then got to open the eliminated contestant's "Crack the Case" clue case, which contained a street sign that said "Stud Muffin District." Stud Muffin then noted that a whole street was named after him and his crew.

Before the revelation, the panelists provided their final guesses for the Group C singer. Jenny believed the singer was MC Hammer. Ken guessed it was 2 Chainz. Meanwhile, Robin and Rita went with Method Man.

Robin and Rita's guess was right, and Stud Muffin was revealed to be the Grammy-winning rapper Method Man.

The Masked Singer season 13 episodes premiere every Wednesday on FOX.

