The Masked Singer season 13 episode 10 recap: Final six compete as Paparazzo is eliminated

The Masked Singer aired episode 10 of season 13 on April 16, 2025. The episode saw host Nick Cannon return with panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Rita Ora replaced Nicole Scherzinger in the previous season.
A new character, Detective Lucky Duck, debuted this season, which helped the fans' and judges' guesses. This season's themed episodes include tributes to Shrek, Ghostbusters, and the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary. Other themes included in the show were soundtracks, decades, and boy bands.
The contestants remaining in The Masked Singer season 13 include Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, Coral, Paparazzo, Pearl, and Boogie Woogie. In the latest The Masked Singer episode, the last six masked celebrities performed. The panelists threw rapid-fire questions in front of all the contestants as they tried to decipher their identities.
What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 10?
The latest episode of The Masked Singer kicked off with Mad Scientist Monster singing There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes. In their introduction, Mad Scientist Monster hinted that they had already given away many clues about themselves. They also mentioned their involvement in sports, their love for their wife, and the support of others in their life.
Rita Ora asked some questions that helped determine their identity. However, they clarified that despite the close guesses, they were not who some people thought they were, specifically mentioning they were not Keith Urban. Mad Scientist Monster revealed that they had shared a stage with Keith Urban, though, adding that it was a "colossal clue that will drive you mad."
"I am not Keith Urban. But we have shared a stage together. Now here’s a colossal clue that will drive you mad,” stated Mad Scientist Monster.
The next contestant to perform was Nessy, who sang Stargazing by Myles Smith and shared their experience in the competition so far. Nessy expressed that they took a big risk by participating, as they are generally a reserved person. However, being in the spotlight again made them feel like a "total star."
Coral performed Ain’t It Fun by Paramore next, and panelists asked them about the franchise they starred in. The Masked Singer contestant revealed that they were having the time of their lives.
The fourth singer was Paparazzo, who sang Unpretty by TLC. Paparazzo revealed that they were on a TMZ show before. They also revealed that this was their first time singing on a stage.
"Man, if you had told me that this little guy would still be standing here, I’d say you’re crazy. Because I’ve never sang before," said Paparazzo.
Pearl was the fifth singer to perform in the reality competition and sang Conga by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine. Their colossal clue was "Elvis," and the panel guessed names like Faith Hill, Jody Watley, Lisa Lisa, Joan Jett, and Pat Benatar. However, Coral revealed that they were none of the names suggested by the panelists, and neither were they Sheryl Crow nor Madonna. In their voiceover, Pearl stated that they found a new side to themselves.
The final performer was Boogie Woogie, who performed Unsteady by X Ambassadors. Boogie Woogie reflected on their experience in the competition, mentioning that they hadn't expected to have so much fun. However, their kids were getting even more enjoyment out of their performances on stage.
After all six performances, audiences got to vote, and Paparazzo was eliminated from the competition. The panelists then made their final guesses about Paparazzo's identity. After Paparazzo eventually removed his mask, it was revealed that he was Matthew Lawrence, an actor and podcast host.
New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Fox.