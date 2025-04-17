The Masked Singer season 13 episode 10 recap: Final six compete as Paparazzo is eliminated

The Masked Singer aired episode 10 of season 13 on April 16, 2025. The episode saw host Nick Cannon return with panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Rita Ora replaced Nicole Scherzinger in the previous season.

Ad

A new character, Detective Lucky Duck, debuted this season, which helped the fans' and judges' guesses. This season's themed episodes include tributes to Shrek, Ghostbusters, and the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary. Other themes included in the show were soundtracks, decades, and boy bands.

The contestants remaining in The Masked Singer season 13 include Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, Coral, Paparazzo, Pearl, and Boogie Woogie. In the latest The Masked Singer episode, the last six masked celebrities performed. The panelists threw rapid-fire questions in front of all the contestants as they tried to decipher their identities.

Ad

Trending

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 10?

Ad

The latest episode of The Masked Singer kicked off with Mad Scientist Monster singing There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes. In their introduction, Mad Scientist Monster hinted that they had already given away many clues about themselves. They also mentioned their involvement in sports, their love for their wife, and the support of others in their life.

Rita Ora asked some questions that helped determine their identity. However, they clarified that despite the close guesses, they were not who some people thought they were, specifically mentioning they were not Keith Urban. Mad Scientist Monster revealed that they had shared a stage with Keith Urban, though, adding that it was a "colossal clue that will drive you mad."

Ad

"I am not Keith Urban. But we have shared a stage together. Now here’s a colossal clue that will drive you mad,” stated Mad Scientist Monster.

Ad

The next contestant to perform was Nessy, who sang Stargazing by Myles Smith and shared their experience in the competition so far. Nessy expressed that they took a big risk by participating, as they are generally a reserved person. However, being in the spotlight again made them feel like a "total star."

Coral performed Ain’t It Fun by Paramore next, and panelists asked them about the franchise they starred in. The Masked Singer contestant revealed that they were having the time of their lives.

Ad

The fourth singer was Paparazzo, who sang Unpretty by TLC. Paparazzo revealed that they were on a TMZ show before. They also revealed that this was their first time singing on a stage.

"Man, if you had told me that this little guy would still be standing here, I’d say you’re crazy. Because I’ve never sang before," said Paparazzo.

Ad

Ad

Pearl was the fifth singer to perform in the reality competition and sang Conga by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine. Their colossal clue was "Elvis," and the panel guessed names like Faith Hill, Jody Watley, Lisa Lisa, Joan Jett, and Pat Benatar. However, Coral revealed that they were none of the names suggested by the panelists, and neither were they Sheryl Crow nor Madonna. In their voiceover, Pearl stated that they found a new side to themselves.

Ad

The final performer was Boogie Woogie, who performed Unsteady by X Ambassadors. Boogie Woogie reflected on their experience in the competition, mentioning that they hadn't expected to have so much fun. However, their kids were getting even more enjoyment out of their performances on stage.

After all six performances, audiences got to vote, and Paparazzo was eliminated from the competition. The panelists then made their final guesses about Paparazzo's identity. After Paparazzo eventually removed his mask, it was revealed that he was Matthew Lawrence, an actor and podcast host.

Ad

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More