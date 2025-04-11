Who is behind Nessy’s mask: The Masked Singer season 13 predictions

Season 13 of The Masked Singer premiered on February 12, 2025. After nine episodes, the season is finally done with the finals of all three of its groups. Group C finals aired on April 9, which saw Nessy emerging as the shining star. Through the three episodes that focused on Group C, Nessy's style became apparent because of his focus on rock songs.

Ad

His preference of songs and his voice, paired with myriads of precise clues, point to a particular celebrity - Edwin McCain. Edwin opened for REO Speedwagon, which verifies what Nessy said about opening for the band.

Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth also covered Edwin's song I'll Be, which explains Nessy's boombox, which had the words Justin & Puth written on it. Below is a list of clues that explore how Nessy might be the rock star.

Ad

Trending

Why The Masked Singer star Nessy could be Edwin McCain

Nessy chose to sing Roxanne by The Police on Group C premiere, which followed a Carnival Night theme. In his clue package in The Masked Singer episode, Nessy stated:

"Becoming Nessy just makes sense. I, too, am a gentle giant."

Ad

The buckle of his belt in this clue had a deer on it. Edwin McCain owns Nomad Land Management, a company that manages land sustainably. The deer might indicate his company's ties to nature. Further in the clue, Nessy emerged from a lake holding a card featuring red lips.This could be an indicator of his song The Kiss.

He also showed a radio with a star on it, which resembled Edwin's song titled Radio Star. At the end of his performance, when Nick asked him what The Masked Singer meant to him, Nessy stated:

Ad

"I took a lot of time off to be with my family, but then being able to come on here and be invited back into the limelight ... it really feels good."

Edwin McCain also took time off to be with his family including his wife and three children. Then on day 2 of the Group C performances, i.e. the Boy Band Night, Nessy sang Tearin' Up My Heart by NSYNC. A major clue from this night was him revealing that he had been fighting NSYNC for TRL spots. Both Edwin and NSYNC featured on TRL together.

Ad

Ad

In the same clue featured a popcorn box Nessy was seen eating out of, another clear indicator to Edwin's song Popcorn Box. Further in this clue, Nessy also mentioned an AARP card, which also fits the theory of him being Edwin McCain because the rock star is 55 years old and might be using the Senior Living card.

Lastly, Nessy stated that he was known for his love songs, which could refer to Edwin's most famous songs, I'll Be and I Could Not Ask For More.

Ad

The Masked Singer Group C finale night was called the Decades Night, in which Nessy sang REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling. The major clue in this episode that verifies Nessy's identity as that of Edwin was him talking about REO Speedwagon.

"I even got to open up for 'em. Their music got me taught me how to put lyrics to the feelings of love, something I became known for in my own career," he said.

Ad

Edwin indeed opened for the rock band. Nessy also threw a bouquet of red roses in his clue, which might represent his album, Misguided Roses. Another clue that was revealed later in the episode was a boombox with the words Bieber & Puth on it. Justin Bieber covered Edwin's song I'll Be on his YouTube channel, while Charlie Puth also sang it.

The same episode of The Masked Singer also revealed a clue from Bret Michaels.

Ad

"Right now, I just want to tell you I have rocked out with this person many times: Nessy. And I just need you to know this: You don't get this one, I'll be shocked," he said.

This might refer to Brett and Edwin's 2024 performance at Bret's Parti-Gras Birthday Concert. By far, The Masked Singer panelists have guessed names such as Daryl Hall, Pat Monahan, and Darius Rucker for Nessy, but none of them have considered the possibility of him being Edwin, even with so many clues pointing toward him.

Ad

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More