“I was right!!!”- The Masked Singer fans react to Stud Muffin’s reveal as Method Man

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 8, was released on April 2. The episode covered performances of Group C with the Boy Band Night as the theme. Group C consisted of four contestants: Yorkie, Stud Muffin, Mad Scientist Monster, and Nessy. Four of them gave a group performance on Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by Backstreet Boys.

After their individual performances, it was the audience's turn to vote out a player. They chose to eliminate Stud Muffin, who was then revealed to be Method Man, the coveted rapper, producer, and singer. He sang Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe, the music group from Boston.

Before Stud Muffin's identity was revealed, the panelists were given a Crack the Case clue. In the box, there was a street sign that said 'Stud Muffin District.' After the clue, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke were the judges who guessed Method Man correctly. Fans of The Masked Singer also came to X to react to Stud Muffin's reveal as the Grammy-winning rapper Method Man.

"I was right!!!!! Stud Muffin was Method Man! He even made a costume look gooodt!" a fan said.

"Ya can’t tell me I don’t know my man, my man, my man by his voice! I KNEW it was Method Man!" said another.

"OMG whaaaat. I’m losing it!! BEST reveal EVER! I can’t believe Stud Muffin is Method Man!!!" added a third.

"Yo Method Man is the coolest Mofo on the #TheMaskedSinger. Next favorite is Amber Riley. Can we or somebody write her a broadway show. She is a fabulous artist and singer. Thanks @MaskedSingerFOX. Your show is such an energy lifter," another wrote.

Fans of The Masked Singer praised Method Man's singing and even celebrated their correct guesses.

"'Stud Muffin' was THEE most fitting name for Method Man! Lawd!" an X user wrote.

"Method Man went home before Erika Jayne? Lmao gtfoh," another wrote.

"Stud Muffin is definitely Method Man. He can’t even hide his demeanor through a costume," commented one.

"Method Man on #TheMaskedSinger as Stud Muffin! I know it’s him!" added another.

Stud Muffin's performance, major clues, and panelist guesses in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8

Before Stud Muffin went on to perform on The Masked Singer episode 8, he dropped some more clues about his true identity. Referring to the Boy Band Night theme, Stud Muffin said he wanted to tell a story about boy bands. He added:

"Pay attention, Jenny. Before NKOTB, BSB, and 'NSync, it started with crooners like the Temptations, the Four Tops — who inspired groups like New Edition, Boyz II Men, Bel Biv DeVoe."

He stated that he might not be in a boy band, but he knows what it's like to be part of a brotherhood. Referring to his brothers, he stated that they grew up together and blew up together. He added that there was no limit to what they could do.

He also said that when one has a good thing going, people try to poison it. That happened to him, but he said nothing could come between him and his team. Revealing another clue, he stated that he was going to sing a song for one of his favorite groups and shared that they sent him a message on his birthday.

After his performance and the clue case, the panelists Rita Ora and Robin Thicke guessed him correctly, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said he was MC Hammer, and Ken Jeong thought he was 2 Chainz.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 come out on FOX on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.

