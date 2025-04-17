Who is The Masked Singer celebrity contestant Coral? Potential identity explored

The Masked Singer season 13 is quickly approaching its grand finale, with only five celebrity contestants left in the competition. Each will battle to secure a spot in the final episode, all while keeping their identities hidden in hopes of winning the coveted title.

Among them, Coral stands out as the sole remaining contestant from Group A. She’s had a strong run this season, making four appearances and only landing in the bottom two once. According to Just Jared, clues from her performances have sparked speculation that Coral may be none other than actress and singer Meg Donnelly.

The Masked Singer celebrity contestant Coral's clues explored

Episode 1 clues

In The Masked Singer epsidoe 1, which premiered on February 12, Coral talked about her struggles of making it into the entertainment business. She shared that ever since she was a young kid, she dreamed of being a star.

“I’d ask everyone, ‘Please please please, let me sing for you!’” After eight years of rejection, a small victory turned into Coral’s voice being heard across the globe," she added.

For her first performance, Coral sang her rendition of Tears for Fears' Mad World. After the presentation, she said that all the nos she received in her life made her stronger, adding that "all it took was one yes to start a wave of success."

The panel's guesses were as follows:

Robin - Carly Rae Jepsen

Ken - Sabrina Carpenter

Rita - Halsey

Episode 2 clues

In episode 2, which premiered on February 19, Coral shared that Donkey from the Shrek movie franchise had “zero filter.” She then went on to talk about a leading man she met and initially forced him to be her friend before “accidentally” falling in love with him.

Coral performed Counting Crows' Accidentally in Love. Her physical clues included a spider, comic books, and werewolf howls.

Following his performance, her fairytale clue was revealed to be "Coral and the Silver Screen." Referencing the clue, the celebrity contestant noted that with a little magic and a lot of hard work, everyone could sing and dance on the silver screen.

The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Hailee Steinfeld

Robin- Lili Reinhart

Rita - Dove Cameron

Episode 3 clues

The Masked Singer season 13 celebrity contestant Coral in episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

In episode 3, which premiered on February 26, Coral talked about her close relationship with her father and how she grew up on the East Coast.

In the episode, the Masked Singer celebrity contestant presented Luck Be a Lady by Frank Sinatra. Her physical clues included a class ring, a ghost figure, and her costume had a “Z” embedded in it.

Her bonus clue was an apple, prompting her to say that if someone can make it to The Masked Singer stage, they can make it anywhere—a clever nod that may hint at her roots or career journey.

The panel guessed:

Jenny - Rachel Zegler

Rita - Camila Mendes

Robin - Victoria Justice

Episode 10 clues

In The Masked Singer epsidoe 10, which premiered on April 16, Coral shared that she could do more than just singing. Moreover, she added, people knew her from a “huge franchise.

In episode 10, Coral performed Paramore's Ain't It Fun. After her presentation, she shared that her connection to Lovato is "the happiest place on Earth. She added that she was born on a Tuesday and that she doesn't come from a famous family.

The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Rachel Zegler

Robin - Brittany Snow

Rachel Zegler - Selena Gomez

According to Just Jared, Coral will likely be played by Meg Donnelly. Born on July 25, 2000, in New York City, she's known for her roles in Disney's Zombies movies, American Housewife, and The Winchesters.

The Masked Singer season 13 episodes premiere every Wednesday on FOX.

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More