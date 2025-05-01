Who is Mad Scientist Monster on The Masked Singer? Potential identity explored

The Masked Singer returned with the semi-finals of season 13 on April 30, 2025, featuring performances from the final four contestants — Boogie Woogie, Mad Scientist Monster, Pearl, and Coral. The FOX show continued blending music and mystery as masked celebrities performed while dropping clues about their identities.

This season, Detective Lucky Duck joined Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger to help decode the hints and guide their guesses. Mad Scientist Monster performed A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey, leading to fresh speculation around his identity.

Throughout the episode, six rounds of clues were revealed, ranging from props like a radar gun labeled “Fast” to personal stories about meeting his wife and performing with someone from season 4.

One major hint came during his fifth set of clues: “he’s best known as a ‘party anthem kind guy’,” prompting guesses like Gary LeVox, Kane Brown, and Jelly Roll.

Mad Scientist Monster’s performances in The Masked Singer spark major guesses

During the semi-finals, Mad Scientist Monster returned to the stage multiple times, with each appearance accompanied by a new set of clues. The first performance showed props like a radar gun with the word “Fast,” a martini glass, and a fish tank, while he said he was once “on track to be the best in [his] field.” Panelists guessed country stars like Luke Combs and Blake Shelton.

Later, a series of props including a grandfather clock, sandcastle, and cruise ship were shown. He mentioned meeting his wife at a Friendsgiving dinner and reuniting years later, while also stating that he’d won the same award as both BTS and the Backstreet Boys. Based on this, Alan Jackson and Tim McGraw were suggested.

As more clues surfaced, Mad Scientist Monster revealed that he made it big in the 2010s, went solo after disagreements with his crew, and had performed with a contestant from season 4 of The Masked Singer. Ken Jeong guessed Brad Paisley, while Nicole leaned toward Billy Ray Cyrus. A silver pickup truck, Tennessee flag, and Ford Raptor were among the other visuals shown.

Clues point to country roots and celebrity crossover

In later rounds of The Masked Singer, viewers learned more about Mad Scientist Monster’s background. One set of clues included the phrase “Summer Break” written across an August 2025 calendar, chess knight pieces, and a reference to his wife being an orphan.

He said, “I’m a party anthem kind guy,” adding to the impression that he has ties to country-pop music. Kane Brown, Gary LeVox, and Jelly Roll were among the panel's new guesses.

The final clue package revealed that he’s an “athlete-turned-singer” who once “stole something from Robin Thicke,” further raising curiosity in The Masked Singer. Robin reacted with surprise, suggesting the singer may have once opened for him or collaborated in an unexpected way. Ken suggested Sam Hunt, while Jenny guessed Billy Ray Cyrus again.

Adding to the speculation, earlier clues pointed to performances with someone from season 4 and winning multiple awards. The visuals of a Tennessee flag, a Ford Raptor, and references to sun-themed decor and solo success further narrowed the field to country artists with crossover appeal.

A potential guess for Mad Scientist Monster is Garth Brooks. Prior to his music success, he received a baseball scholarship and drew interest from MLB teams. One clue featured a radar gun, similar to the one in his Catch music video, leading many to suspect he could be the star behind the mask.

The Masked Singer season 13 continues next Wednesday on FOX, where the final contestants will compete for a spot in the grand finale.

