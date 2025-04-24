The Masked Singer season 13 episode 11 recap: The top 5 perform as Nessy's identity is revealed

Fox's competition reality series, The Masked Singer, released its latest episode, titled Soundtrack of My Life Night, on April 23. The judging panel consists of established artists like Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora. They are in charge of finding meaning behind the clues given by each singer. Nick Cannon hosts The Masked Singer every Wednesday.

Ad

In the latest episode, the top five contestants performed together, singing Boston's More Than a Feeling. The contestants later performed covers of songs that held a special place in their hearts.

By the end of the episode, one masked celebrity unmasks themselves and reveals their identity as the rest advance to the semi-finals.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 11?

Ad

Trending

The latest episode of The Masked Singer kicked off with Coral performing Sk8er Boi by Avril Lavigne. Coral credited her parents for their unwavering support throughout her life.

In the voiceover of Coral's “co-star and BFF”, they shared a story about how they met Coral six years ago during an audition.

They recalled doing a chemistry read together, which led to an instant connection. In the voiceover, the friend expressed pride in Coral's progress and looked forward to seeing her perform.

Ad

"That same magic is happening here. I’ve never been more proud seeing her own this stage. And I can’t wait to see her rock out tonight,” said Coral's friend.

Nessy performed Million Reasons by Lady Gaga. He was emotional during the performance and credited his daughter with motivating him to work hard and reach this point.

His daughter shared her thoughts about her father's journey, mentioning that she was impressed he had made it this far. She also made fun of Nessy getting excited on social media and in music videos.

Ad

Ad

Next, Boogie Woogie sang Golden Hour by Jvke on The Masked Singer. He credited his wife with being a significant part of his journey and helping shape his life's soundtrack.

Boogie Woogie's wife shared her thoughts afterward about her husband. She mentioned that he had been through tough times, including the loss of his mother.

She also noted that he channeled his grief into his music, creating inspiring songs that had a positive impact on many people.

Ad

"He’s a light for so many people. And I’m so lucky I get to stand at his glow. Boogie baby, this is your golden hour. Now go out there and get that Golden Mask trophy,” stated Boogie Woogie's wife.

Pearl then performed Your Love by The Outfield, which she reflected as feeling connected to the rock genre. She mentioned that she was listening to love songs because of her daughter's recent wedding.

Ad

Pearl's son-in-law shared his experience of asking Pearl for her daughter's hand in marriage, describing it as a challenging but rewarding moment.

Ad

For the final performance on The Masked Singer, Mad Scientist Monster performed The Scientist by Coldplay. He noted that this song was different from his usual style.

Mad Scientist Monster's wife shared her thoughts in a voiceover as she expressed her support for her husband's progress. She mentioned that she missed him but appreciated his role as a "protector" of their family.

After the audience vote, Nessy was eliminated from the competition. Before revealing his identity, the panelists opened a clue case that contained a Celtic knot symbol.

Ad

While the panelists made their final guesses, eventually, Nessy was revealed to be Edwin McCain.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More