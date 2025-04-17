Who are the top five contestants in The Masked Singer season 13? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13 aired its latest episode on April 16, 2025, bringing the competition closer to its finale. The episode confirmed the top five contestants moving forward: Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, and Pearl. The Masked Singer season 13 judging panel includes Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora.

These five masked performers advanced after a round of new performances, clue packages, and the elimination of Paparazzo, revealed to be Matthew Lawrence. Throughout the season, each finalist has shared personal stories and visual clues about their careers, family lives, and public achievements.

Meet the finalists of The Masked Singer season 13

1.Boogie Woogie

Boogie Woogie shared that he grew up wanting to be a clown, learned juggling and magic, and later performed music to honor his late mother. Visual clues included quarters, a disco ball, and a Statue of Liberty holding a guitar. In episode 10 of The Masked Singer,

“No one is enjoying this more than my kids. Everything I do is for them,” Boogie Woogie said.

2. Coral

Coral (Image via Instagram @maskedsingerfox)

Coral spoke about facing eight years of rejection before finding her first success. She revealed strong ties to a “huge franchise” and a close relationship with her father. Visual hints included a white model house, a ghost, and a flying saucer.

In episode 1 clue,

“Ever since I was young, I’ve dreamed of being a star. I’d ask everyone, ‘Please please please, let me sing for you!’”

3. Mad Scientist Monster

Mad Scientist Monster (Image via Instagram @maskedsingerfox)

Mad Scientist Monster shared that he faced career challenges, reinvented himself, and won major awards. He spoke about meeting his wife at a Friendsgiving dinner and performing alongside artists like Nicole Kidman’s husband. Visual clues included a sandcastle, cruise ship, and Tennessee flag. In episode 7 clue of The Masked Singer,

"This gives me a chance to reintroduce myself in a way that fans have never seen before," he shared.

4. Nessy

Nessy described himself as a "gentle giant" known for love songs. He spoke about competing with *NSYNC during the TRL era and taking time off to focus on family. Visual hints included a radio, a treadmill, and a “touring 2025” sign. Nessy said, that the Valentine’s Day was his "Super Bowl," stating his connection to music.

In episode 8 clue of The Masked Singer,

“Just like the boy banders, I was also known for my love songs,” he told the judges.

5. Pearl

Pearl (Image via Instagram @maskedsingerfox)

Pearl shared that she grew up performing in dive bars, facing a tough environment before breaking through. She expressed admiration for Dolly Parton, who once invited her to perform on stage. Visual clues included a bowl of cherries, a Christmas wreath, and a crescent moon. Pearl said she that she has never "dressed this fancy before," describing her usual simple red carpet choices.

Recap highlights: How the top five reached the quarterfinals

The April 16, 2025 episode of The Masked Singer featured performances by the final six contestants. Boogie Woogie performed Unsteady by X Ambassadors, while Nessy sang Stargazing by Myles Smith. Pearl energized the crowd with a cover of Conga by Miami Sound Machine.

Coral delivered a high-energy performance of Ain’t It Fun by Paramore, and Mad Scientist Monster performed There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes. Paparazzo, after performing Unpretty by TLC, was eliminated and revealed to be Matthew Lawrence.

Earlier clues set the stage for the final five’s advancement. Boogie Woogie mentioned, "I hit a real home run at the World Series," tying to his performance background. Coral teased her connection to the "silver screen." Mad Scientist Monster revealed that he once shared the stage with Keith Urban.

Nessy reflected on competing against boy bands like *NSYNC for chart positions. Pearl continued to highlight her early struggles, including performances at dive bars. In recent episodes, colossal clues helped refine the guesses. Boogie Woogie’s Statue of Liberty holding a guitar hinted at his singing career with patriotic ties.

Mad Scientist Monster’s Tennessee flag pointed toward a country music background. Nessy's "touring 2025" sign suggested active musical performances. Pearl’s Elvis reference connected her to country or rock roots. Coral’s Disney link suggested her connection to a major entertainment franchise.

The Masked Singer episodes air every Wednesday on Fox.

