"WHAT?!"— The Masked Singer fans react to Lucky Duck being revealed as Rita's husband

The Masked Singer season 13 aired episode 12 this week on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The episode saw the semi-finalists take to the stage, however, none of them were eliminated. Although Boohie Woogie, Pearl, Mad Scientist Monster, and Coral all moved on to the finale, the audience did see someone get unmasked.

Lucky Duck, who had been letting the judges in on hints about the contestants' real identities all season long, ended his journey but taking off his own mask. He revealed himself to be Taika Waititi, judge Rita Ora's husband.

Fans of The Masked Singer season 13 commented on Lucky Duck's unmasking and were shocked by who was inside the costume. One person wrote on X:

"RITA’S HUSBAND IS THE LUCKY DUCK?! WHAT?!"

"Rita's husband is the Lucky Duck Detective. I would never have guessed that at all," a fan commented.

"What a freaking joke having them all safe so now there will be yet another extra episode that's basically like this one all over again to see which of the four will be eliminated. Who cares who the duck is," a tweet read.

Fans of The Masked Singer season 13 called the reveal "funny as h*ll":

"Taika Waititi being the lucky duck is funny as h*ll. Somehow I didn't see that coming," a person wrote.

"How cool and cute was it that Rita’s husband was the Lucky Duck," a fan commented.

"First Clueduldoo now this! lol They gonna get all their spouses at this rate...beware the bird masks! XD" a tweet read.

Chiming in on the episode, fans of The Masked Singer season 13 further said:

"So, Lucky Duck For This Lucky Season 13 of @MaskedSingerFOX Is Talka Waitit Rita's Husband??? Sorry I don't know Who He Is, Never heard of him At This point they should had A Double Elimination let Coral go, She was horrible During Smackdown, This was waste of episode!!!" a person wrote.

"the masked singer be so okay and then they pull some bullsh*t with that dumb f*cking duck," a fan commented.

"I've decided to dust off this old bell"— Lucky Duck Detective unmasks in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 13

In The Masked Singer season 13 episode 12, between Pearl and Boogie Woogie, Pearl emerged victorious and advanced ot the finale while the other contestant awaited his fate as he was set to compete in the final smackdown.

After the two competed, Mad Scientist Monster and Coral competed in the episode's second battle of the night. The latter lost the battle and was sent to the final smackdown against Boogie Woogie. While Coral sang Suddenly I See, Boogie Woogie performed Are You Gonna Be My Girl.

However, before the audience could vote for The Masked Singer season 13 contestant they wanted to see in the finale, the Lucky Duck Detective appeared on the stage to make a shocking announcement. He said he had been "breaking into this competition" all season.

"I've decided to dust off this old lucky bell, because tonight, both of you are safe," he told the contestants.

He added that although nobody was about to be eliminated from the Fox reality show, someone's identity was still going to be revealed. He told the audience that the "big surprise" wasn't that there was no elimination, it was that he was going to reveal his identity to the world.

The Lucky Duck Detective took off his mask and was revealed to be Taika Waititi, Rita Ora's husband.

Fans commented on the reveal and were divided by it. While some didn't care for it, others felt it was "cute."

Tune in next week on May 7, 2025, to watch The Masked Singer season 13 finale on Fox.

