The Masked Singer season 13 episode 13 recap: Finale winner and finalists revealed

Season 13 of The Masked Singer concluded on May 7, 2025, with a two-hour finale that featured the last performances from the final four contestants. Pearl, Boogie Woogie, Coral, and Mad Scientist Monster returned to the stage one last time as the panelists made their final guesses.

Ad

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show featured several reveals and a final audience vote to decide the winner. At the end of The Masked Singer season 13 finale, one of the masked singers was declared the champion, while the rest were unmasked according to placement. The Golden Ear trophy was also given out after the final round of guesses.

Finale overview of The Masked Singer season 13

Third and fourth placers

Ad

Trending

The night's first elimination was Mad Scientist Monster, who placed fourth. Before revealing his identity, a clue case revealed a golden fish necklace. He stated it represented his love of the outdoors and fishing with his father.

Ad

Among the panelists' final guesses were the names Sam Hunt, Trace Adkins, Brian Kelley, and Kane Brown. Mad Scientist Monster then unmasked himself as Brian Kelley, a Grammy-nominated country singer and member of Florida Georgia Line. Jenny earned a point for correctly identifying him.

The next contestant to be eliminated was Coral, who finished in third place. Her clue case contained a cheerleader outfit, which she explained was a symbol of how she first began pursuing her dreams. Final guesses included Meg Donnelly, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, and Peyton List.

Ad

Coral then unmasked to reveal Meg Donnelly, known for her role in Zombies. Rita Ora received a point for correctly guessing her identity, contributing to her total for the Golden Ear competition on The Masked Singer.

Final performances and the winner revealed

Before The Masked Singer final vote, Pearl and Boogie Woogie performed one last song. While Boogie Woogie sang Love the Hell Out of You by Lewis Capaldi, Pearl sang I'll Stand By You by The Pretenders.

Ad

After audience voting, Boogie Woogie was named the runner-up.

Ad

His clue case contained a pink ribbon, which he linked to his work supporting breast cancer awareness following his mother's death. Final guesses included Ryan Tedder, Daniel Powter, Ed Sheeran, and Darren Criss. Boogie Woogie was revealed to be Andy Grammer, and none of the panelists correctly guessed his identity.

Pearl was named the winner of season 13. Her clue case included pants with a tag that read, To Pearl From Dolly, which she said Dolly Parton had gifted her and worn during a performance with her.

Ad

Panelists submitted final guesses, including Ann Wilson, Natalie Maines, Trisha Yearwood, and Gretchen Wilson. Pearl then unmasked and was revealed to be country music singer Gretchen Wilson. Robin correctly identified her, earning another point toward the Golden Ear tally.

Golden Ear trophy results

Ad

The Golden Ear trophy, awarded to the panelist with the most correct first-impression guesses, was in a tie between Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg. Both panelists correctly identified five masked singers throughout the season, which marked the conclusion of The Masked Singer season 13.

All final identities have now been confirmed, and the season concluded with Pearl (Gretchen Wilson) as the official winner of the Golden Mask.

The Masked Singer season 13 is available for streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More