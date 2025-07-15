"Oh we getting a nickiana collab" — Netizens react to Nicki Minaj following Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande on Instagram

A recent tweet by Buzzing Pop uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 15, suggested that Nicki Minaj began following Ariana Grande's sibling Frankie Grande on Instagram. As of now, both Nicki and Frankie follow each other on the social media platform.

The tweet by Buzzing Pop attracted netizens' attention, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions to the same. While some thought that they might be collaborating soon, others thought that Nicki would probably collaborate with Ariana.

The post garnered more than 194K views as well as over 6.8K likes since it was uploaded.

"Oh we getting a nickiana collab," tweeted one user.

Several other users speculated on the reason for this follow.

"Frankie told Ariana he wants a Nickiana collab for his birthday we won!" tweeted one netizen.

"Curious follow—what connection's brewing there?" wondered another netizen.

"A collab is coming," predicted another one.

A lot of other comments under the post by Buzzing Pop also mentioned possible collaborations happening soon.

"omg yes i need a collab," wrote one user.

"NICKIANA is officially REBORN !" exclaimed a fan.

"[Frankie Grande] gurl, help us in the Collab of Nicki and your sister," wrote a netizen.

The last official collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande was for the 2019 song Bad To You, which also featured Normani, for the movie Charlie's Angels. Since then, they have not collaborated on any project, sparking rumors about a possible feud. Nicki, however, has reportedly denied any such beef with Ariana.

Currently, Nicki Minaj is following both the Grande siblings on Instagram. Notably, Ariana also follows the Stuck With You singer back.

Both Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have previously reacted to speculations about a beef between them

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have worked together on several projects with the last one being released in 2019. Some of the popular tracks in which the artists collaborated in the past include Side to Side, Bang Bang, The Light Is Coming, Get on Your Knees, and Bed.

However, since 2019, the duo has not collaborated even once. This led fans to speculate about possible tensions brewing between the two singers. Both Ariana and Nicki, however, refuted these rumors at the time.

On February 6, 2019, Ariana took to X and wrote:

"there will never be anything but love between us ever. she's been there for me (in real life) every time i've needed somebody & i'll always be there for her. we love each other. bet."

Soon after, Nicki Minaj also agreed to Ariana's tweet and shared some words in support. She wrote:

"Not more than you've been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."

The duo's friendship reportedly developed as they collaborated on numerous projects starting with Bang Bang. In 2023, Nicki even posted an Instagram story wishing Ariana Grande on her birthday.

The story reportedly read:

"You are so loved. Happy birthday my sister. Thank you for everything. May you get everything your heart ever desired."

Nicki Minaj has recently shared some comments about Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion online

Nicki Minaj has recently been in the headlines since lashing out at Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and Megan Thee Stallion through a series of social media posts.

On July 8, she addressed a 2024 lawsuit filed against Stallion by her cameraman, Emilio Garcia, through her Instagram account. A week before that, she claimed that Jay-Z owed her something between $100-200 million in connection to Tidal.

These call outs by the singer has divided the internet, with some claiming that Jay-Z couldn't have owed her money, while others believing her claims. Meawhile, neither Jay-Z nor Megan have responded to Nicki's claims. In one tweet, Nicki also claimed that she would donate a portion of the money to fund the education of some of her fans.

As of now, no official confirmation about a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have been made.

