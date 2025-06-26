"Ari needs to get a restraining order" — Internet reacts to Selena Gomez wanting to collaborate with Ariana Grande

On Wednesday, June 26, Complex published a GOAT Talk episode featuring Selena Gomez and Karol G. One of the questions that the singers got on the show was to name their GOAT collaborator they've worked with, which Gomez said was hard to answer since she didn't want to insult anybody.

Ad

Karol G then suggested that she could pick a name of someone she hadn't collaborated with but wanted to. In her response, Gomez mentioned Ariana Grande.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@PopBase later shared Selena Gomez's answer in a tweet, which has since gone viral, receiving over 2 million views, 11K likes, and 1.2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 🕊️ @positionsmafiaa LINK She’s so obsessed with ariana, ari needs to get a restraining order

Ad

Some netizens appeared opposed to the idea of Gomez and Grande collaborating, claiming that Selena's "mid" vocals could not compete with the 7 Rings singer.

"collaborate on a kidney transplant? cause we know for sure it isn’t a song collab with selena’s mid vocals" - commented an X user.

"she wants it but we don't" - added another.

"Like... on a song? Will selena watch and listen to her sing cuz what else is she gonna do" - wrote a third one.

Ad

"Why is this news?!" - questioned a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others seemed excited about a potential collaboration between the artists, with some even suggesting that the two should be locked in a studio together.

"I speak for all of us when I say that we are long overdue for a Selriana collab!" - replied a fifth user.

"its time we all agree that selena is the biggest aridaughter in the industry like i cant even recall how many times she has praised ariana and her music" - commented a sixth one.

Ad

"yes please, this collab would bee EVERYTHING!! Lock them up in the studio!" - added a seventh netizen.

Selena Gomez confessed she had a crush on Ice Cube in childhood

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere during the GOAT Talk episode featuring Selena Gomez and Karol G, the artist picked a card, asking them about their GOAT rapper.

When Karol mentioned Eminem, the Naturally singer agreed, recalling that her father, who was also a DJ, would often make remixes that featured Slim Shady.

Selena Gomez then added,

"Can I tell you my first one I had a crush on, Ice Cube? I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5. It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood."

Ad

Ad

The GOAT Talk episode dropped a couple of days after Selena Gomez posted a selfie in her new hairstyle on Instagram, trying out bangs. Gomez captioned the selfie,

"I would, but I'd regret it, then get it redone so I simply won't."

Selena Gomez’s new summer look went viral, with fans wondering if it’s for a new project. This happened shortly after she encouraged her fiancé, Benny Blanco, to get a subtle makeover. In a casual video from her store, she cheered as her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, plucked Blanco’s unibrow.

Ad

Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024, but haven't set a date for their wedding yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More