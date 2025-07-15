Nicki Minaj gives one-word shoutout to Justin Bieber as their collab "Beauty And A Beat" re-enters the global Spotify chart 

Nicki Minaj responded with a one-word remark after hearing that Beauty And A Beat, her 2012 collaborative song with Justin Bieber, re-entered the Global Spotify Charts at #144 with 1.312 million streams. This came days after Bieber's surprise release of his seventh album, Swag, on July 11.

On July 14, 2025, Nicki Minaj retweeted a post from @chartdata reporting that Beauty And A Beat re-entered the Global Spotify Charts, replying with a single word:

"Justiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin."

For the uninitiated, Beauty And A Beat was released as the third single from Bieber's third LP, Believe. In a 2012 interview with Rap-Up, Bieber explained that he collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the track because he wanted to work with a female rapper and felt she was the "best choice," adding that the Super Bass rapper "just fit on the song perfectly.”

In her verse, Nicki Minaj also gives a shoutout to Selena Gomez, Bieber's then-girlfriend, with the line, "Buns out, weiner/ But I gotta keep an eye out for Selener."

The song's accompanying music video, released on October 12, 2012, follows the storyline of a "stalker" releasing three hours of personal footage stolen from Bieber, which showed the singer having a pool party with friends. As of this article, the MV for Beauty And A Beat has over 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

“In October of 2012 three hours of personal footage was stolen from musician Justin Bieber. The following footage was illegally uploaded by an anonymous blogger," reads the opening of the video.

In December 2024, Beauty And A Beat also joined the Spotify Billions Club, surpassing a billion streams on the platform. This reportedly marked Bieber's 17th song to achieve this milestone. Additionally, this is Minaj's sixth song to reach the Spotify Billions Club.

Nicki Minaj feuds with Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z on social media

On July 8, 2025, Nicki Minaj took to social media to unleash a series of tweets targeting Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and Megan Thee Stallion for various reasons. According to Rolling Stone, she aimed her ire towards Jay-Z for alleged unpaid equity over Tidal, the streaming service he co-founded in 2015.

At the time, Minaj was gifted a 3% equity share in Tidal. However, in September 2024, she claimed she was offered only $1 million after Jay-Z sold his majority stake to Jack Dorsey in 2021. In her recent X post, the female rapper claimed she was owed $100-200 million for her equity share, asking Jay-Z to settle his "karmic debt."

"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy," she wrote.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.

In another post, she claimed she would use the money to pay her fans' student loans and college tuition through her #StudentOfTheGame charity. Minaj also posted about the ongoing paternity lawsuit between Rymir Satterthwaite (who claimed he was Jay-Z's alleged son) and the rapper.

Nicki Minaj shared her opinion about Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing lawsuit

As for Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj criticized her for the ongoing lawsuit filed last year by her former cameraman, who accused Megan of fostering a hostile workplace environment and not compensating him fairly for his work.

According to Billboard, he also claimed that he was once forced to watch the rapper have s*x with another woman beside him in a moving car, claiming that the alleged incident occurred because he was a gay man.

On July 2, 2025, a judge allowed the cameraman to proceed with his lawsuit, denying Roc Nation's motion to dismiss the suit. For the uninitiated, Megan Thee Stallion has a management deal with Roc Nation.

Notably, Minaj and Megan famously feuded in the past, engaging in a rap battle in early 2024, after Megan released Hiss, and Minaj retaliated with Big Foot. In Hiss, Megan The Stallion referenced Megan's Law, which many felt was a diss aimed at Minaj's husband, who is a registered s*x offender.

In an Instagram post dated July 8, Minaj seemingly referenced Megan's bar in the caption while posting about the cameraman's lawsuit, writing:

"What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust."

That same day, Nicki Minaj took to X to seemingly address the same situation, stating that being a gay man did not give a woman "the right to s*xually grind on you or have s*x in front of you."

Furthermore, she added that she "remembered" someone grinding on their hairstylist once and making them uncomfortable. Nicki Minaj had previously accused Megan of inappropriate behavior on the set of their 2019 collab song, Hot Girl Summer.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK "Being a gay man doesn’t give any woman the right to s*xually grind on you or have s*x in front of you. I remember seeing someone grinding on their hair stylist & he seemed so uncomfortable."

Neither Jay-Z nor Megan Thee Stallion has publicly responded to Nicki Minaj's posts at the time of writing this article.

