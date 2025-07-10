"You can't accuse somebody of not doing something that you didn't even do" — Charlamagne tha God reacts to Nicki Minaj's comments against Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj, who is making headlines for her accusations and digs at Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and others associated with them, was a subject of discussion on the July 9 episode of Charlamagne Tha God's The Breakfast Club.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Co-host Loren LoRosa started the discussion by bringing up Minaj's claims that Jay-Z didn't campaign for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, to which Charlamagne laughed, saying,

"I just think that when you criticize somebody for what they are doing or having done for our community, or whatever the argument is, you have to be doing equal or more... You can't accuse somebody of not doing something that you didn't even do."

Ad

The co-hosts also brought up Lil Wayne being denied the opportunity to headline the New Orleans halftime show in February 2025 as a potential reason why the Super Freaky Girl rapper had hard feelings about Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

The discussion comes days after Nicki mocked Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation in an Instagram post. Minaj shared a screenshot of a news article, claiming that a 2024 lawsuit against Stallion was granted permission to move forward in court.

Ad

Besides the Mamushi rapper, Roc Nation was also added as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Emilio Garcia, Stallion's former cameraman.

Nicki Minaj asks Jay-Z to call her to settle "karmic debt"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj seemingly has a personal bone to pick with Jay-Z as well. According to XXL Mag, Nicki was one of the many other artists who joined Tidal in 2015 as its brand partners after Jay-Z relaunched it.

However, five years later, the Roc Nation founder sold his majority stake of the company to Square for $297 million. Minaj later revealed that she was only offered $1 million as her payout, claiming that she was allegedly owed a bigger amount.

Ad

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, July 9, the Anaconda rapper claimed that the amount calculated is "about 100-200MM". Minaj has also called out Hov directly, asking him to call her and settle "this karmic debt".

Further, Nicki Minaj also warned others of not calling him "Hov," declaring it "blasphemy".

Besides Jay-Z, Nicki is also calling out the CEO of his record label, Desiree Perez, by bringing up her daughter's false detainment lawsuit. In another one of her tweets posted on Thursday (July 10), Minaj drew parallels between Perez's false statement about her daughter and those about the swatting attacks she has faced in recent years.

Ad

In April 2025, iHeart reported that Nicki Minaj’s Hidden Hills home was swatted on April 10. Police rushed to the house after an anonymous tip claimed a Black woman had been shot and two others were on the property.

But when officers arrived, they found no signs of trouble. The house was locked, and Minaj and her family weren’t home—or even on the West Coast at the time.

Despite Nicki Minaj's tirade of tweets aimed at Jay-Z and Desiree Perez, neither has responded to them so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More