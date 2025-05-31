Did Taylor Swift testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video debunked

A video surfaced online, claiming that Taylor Swift testified against Diddy in his ongoing federal trial. The YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth discussed the matter in their May 30, 2025 video, which has garnered over 65,000 views.

"1 MINUTE AGO: Taylor Swift Exposes What Happened in Diddy's Tunnels in Court...," the video title reads.

In the video's description, the channel claimed the pop star allegedly provided "horrifying" details of what she witnessed in Combs' "tunnels."

"In this video, we break down exactly what Taylor Swift allegedly saw, how she ended up inside the tunnels, and why her testimony may be the most explosive yet in Diddy's rapidly unraveling case. What she exposed in court could change everything — and it's more horrifying than anyone imagined," the description stated.

However, WhatIsMyStarWorth's video is false, as in the description box, it is clarified that the clip on Taylor Swift's alleged testimony is fictional and made for "entertainment purposes." Besides, CNN, the news outlet live-covering the rapper's trial, has also not reported Swift's involvement in the same.

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims," the description adds.

This week, Combs' former personal assistants, "Mia" and Capricorn Clark took the stand. Besides, celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator, Lance Jimenez, and Los Angeles Police Department officer, Chris Ignacio have testified at the court.

Taylor Swift did not testify at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

In the 22-minute and 11-second-long video, WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed that prosecutors found alleged connections between the rapper and Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. The YouTube video speculated that the tour was used as a cover for alleged human trafficking.

In the video, the narrator also mentioned Ariana Grande and claimed her concerts were also allegedly used as covers. WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed that the contents of the video were "reported by the Inner City Press."

The YouTube channel used fictional scenarios to create a false narrative, and hence, rumors of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande's involvement in the Diddy trial are also untrue.

What did Taylor Swift say about Diddy in the past?

2025 Grammys (Image via Getty)

According to The Express Tribune's report dated October 28, 2024, a clip of an old interview of Taylor Swift resurfaced on TikTok last year. In the 2011 clip, the pop star appeared on the Rachael Ray show. The then 21-year-old Swift was asked about who she would take to prom.

She answered that she would take a group of celebrities with her, holding up images of Combs, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and others. When the host Rachael Ray asked the reason, Swift stated that Katy Perry was "fun" and "spontaneous," and that Combs was "very nice" to her.

"Because... all these different reasons. Well, Katy would just be so much fun. She's just, like, crazy fun, like spontaneous. Diddy's really always been very nice to me. He would be fun to be in the prom group," the pop star said.

According to ABC's report, "Mia," Combs' former personal assistant who is testifying under a pseudonym, will again take the stand on Monday (June 2, 2025).

