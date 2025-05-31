Did Denzel Washington testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A video surfaced online recently of Denzel Washington's supposed testimony at Diddy's trial. On May 30, 2025, a YouTube channel titled WhatIsMyStarWorth uploaded a 28-minute-long video on the matter.

"1 MINUTE AGO: Denzel Washington Testifies, Diddy Tried to Escape Earth to Host Freakoffs in Space..." the video title reads.

In the description of the video, which now has garnered over 90,000 views, the channel host claimed that they would break down the "wild testimony" the actor dropped.

"In this video, we break down what Denzel allegedly revealed, the jaw-dropping claims about Diddy’s supposed escape plan, and how this wild testimony could rewrite everything we thought we knew about the scandal. The further this trial goes, the stranger — and darker — it becomes," the channel host said.

For the unversed, Denzel Washington and Sean "Diddy" Combs used to share a close bond. Although it is uncertain what exactly happened between them, multiple media outlets, including Us Weekly, report that the two had an alleged altercation in 2003.

WhatIsMyStarWorth's YouTube video is false, as Denzel Washington has not testified in court. The content creator mentioned in the description box that the video is fictional and is made for "entertainment purposes."

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims."

This week, celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, Combs' former personal assistant with a pseudonym "Mia," and Capricorn Clark, another former assistant, have testified in the rapper's trial, per ABC News. Moreover, Lance Jimenez, a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator, and Chris Ignacio, a Los Angeles Police Department officer are among the others who gave their testimonies this week.

Denzel Washington did not testify at Diddy's trial

In the 28-minute and 17-second video, WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed that the actor seemingly took a stand and shared incidents from the early 2000s. The YouTuber falsely claimed that the testimony was "reported by the Inner City Press." However, the investigative journalism group has not covered the alleged Denzel Washington testimony.

In the video, the YouTube channel host claimed that Washington allegedly said that insiders and celebrities confided in him about Combs' parties, and the rapper seemingly wanted to have "power" in the industry. The content creator made several unverified and vague claims without giving any proof.

"He started talking about legacy in strange ways. He said, 'My empire will outlive gravity.' I thought it was just arrogance, but I started to worry. I started to wonder what kind of man says that and actually means it," the video stated.

The relationship between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Denzel Washington explored

Denzel Washington and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Lakers game - (Image via Getty)

On October 2, 2024, an insider close to Sean Combs exclusively told Us Weekly that in 2003, Washington and his wife, Pauletta, attended Combs' party. The couple reportedly saw something upsetting, and the actor allegedly screamed at Diddy, telling him that he didn't respect anyone. This incident seemed to have caused a rift in their friendship.

"[Washington and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Combs], and they had seen something and stormed out. Denzel screamed, 'You don't respect anyone!'" The insider stated.

In January 2024, actor and comedian Brandon T. Jackson appeared on the Breaking the Machine podcast. He claimed that Washington always left parties early, even advising him to leave 30 minutes early to avoid the "devil," seemingly referring to Combs.

"Denzel always told me, [when] we be at the parties, 'You leave 30 minutes before the devil get there. OK?' Always remember that Denzel would leave the parties early and I followed Denzel out," Jackson stated.

According to CNN's May 30 report, Diddy's former assistant, who has testified under a pseudonym Mia, will again take the stand on Monday, June 2, 2025.

