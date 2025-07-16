Nicki Minaj urges her fans not to vote after Barbz is pitted against BigXThaPlug's fans in Billboard's face-off 

On Monday, July 14, Billboard launched its 2025 Fan Army Face-Off, starting with 64 artists in round one. Nicki Minaj is in group 20 and is up against BigXthaPlug.

Ad

If she wins, she'll face the winner of the match between Karol G and Playboi Carti. The event aims to find out which artist has the most loyal fan base.

However, it seems like the Bang Bang rapper isn't interested in finding out the strength of Barbz. Minaj took to X on Tuesday (July 15), retweeting Billboard's face-off announcement, writing in the caption:

"We’re not participating. Thanks, tho. Blessings. Barbz, do not vote in this round or any. Love to all"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nicki Minaj's tweet, which has since received over 1.6 million views, has invited mixed reactions from netizens. While some fans are puzzled as to why the rapper doesn't want them to participate, others appear happy to oblige, claiming that they don't need anyone's validation.

Nicki Minaj and SZA are tangled in an online fued

Expand Tweet

Ad

After her request for Barbz not to vote in Billboard's Fan Army Face-off, Nicki Minaj and SZA appear to be tangled in an online beef. The artists' heated exchange on X was triggered by the Super Freaky Girl rapper calling out Punch for bullying and lying to her in a tweet.

Shortly after Minaj's tweet, SZA, who is a labelmate of Punch, posted a tweet of her own, writing:

"Mercury retrogade .. don't take the bait lol silly goose ."

Ad

While SZA didn't mention any names in her tweet, Nicki appeared to take it personally, calling the singer "liar liar pants on fire" in her retweet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Minaj then launched a series of tweets targeting the Luther singer, accusing her of getting "in the field" when she was talking about the abuse she suffered.

Nicki also warned SZA to speak on or about her "at your own risk," since the rapper was here to play "the long game." She further wrote:

"I’ll expose more of your lies & I tell yall all the time I play the long game. So while yall celebrated insignificant “wins” & fake laughed for hours, God was already working. Sit this out. Trust. Ego won’t win this one. Truth is truth. It doesn’t change. The lies & deceit & abuse of power ain’t gon cut it no mo no mo no mo no moooooooo"

Ad

Meanwhile, SZA remained seemingly unfazed. Retweeting a Minaj fan who warned her about Barbz's attack, the singer suggested that online bullying didn't bother her, writing:

"I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE. My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F--KING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!"

Ad

Besides Nicki Minaj vs. BigxthaPlug, other artists included in the Face-off are Olivia Rodrigo vs. Travis Scott, Rihanna vs. Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa vs. Lana Del Rey, GloRilla vs. Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga vs. Hozier, and Taylor Swift vs. John Summit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More