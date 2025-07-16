Nicki Minaj has a one-word reaction to Grok weighing in on why she can't stop beefing online

On Wednesday morning (July 16), Nicki Minaj began another online feud, this time with SZA. During the heated exchange, Minaj retweeted a screenshot shared by a fan (a Barb), showing a comment from an unknown tweet.

In the comment, someone asked Grok why Nicki Minaj couldn’t “stop beefing online.” Grok’s response supported Nicki, which led to praise from her fans.

In her retweet, the 42-year-old wrote a one-word reaction to Grok's answer, writing: "Oop!"

Following the reaction, Minaj dropped a couple more tweets taking aim at SZA, before concluding her rant. One of her tweets retweeted by her included an old video of the singer performing her 2017 song, The Weekend, live. Poking fun at the old clip, Minaj wrote:

"Musta been that good ol retrograde chi. Btch singing Spanish with English words. The btch singing in script."

The track belongs to SZA's debut studio album, Ctrl, and samples Justin Timberlake's 2006 track Set the Mood (Prelude).

Nicki Minaj's beef with SZA is rooted in her accusations against the singer's manager

The online beef between SZA and Nicki Minaj started when the latter took to her X platform to make accusations about "being bullied by and lied on publicly" by a man.

While Minaj didn't mention Punch directly in her tweet, she did add that he seemingly acted "in retaliation" to engage in a smear campaign against her after the rapper rejected his "business propositions".

Shortly after Nicki's tweet, SZA also shared a tweet, taking no names as she wrote:

"Mercury retrogade .. don't take the bait lol silly goose ."

Minaj was quick to call the singer out, retweeting her tweet as she asked her to "draw your freckles back on" and called her a liar. In a subsequent tweet, the rapper insinuated that SZA looked and sounded like "she got stung by a f**king bee".

In another tweet, Nicki Minaj warned the singer about speaking on her at her own risk. She also threatened to expose her "lies," asking her to "sit this out" as she couldn't win.

Meanwhile, SZA retweeted a netizen who warned her about the Barbz's attacks coming her way soon, writing:

"I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F**KING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!

This instigated a lengthy tweet from Minaj, where she mentioned SZA by name, wondering if the singer thought she was more successful than her. Her tweet went on to say:

"Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you?"

Her tweet made it clear that the rapper believed herself to be an icon, which SZA was not, in her opinion.

Both artists seem to have taken a break from their tweet exchanges. Whether or not it resumes again remains to be seen. Meanwhile, SZA's manager, Punch, has not addressed or responded to Nicki Minaj's allegations so far.

