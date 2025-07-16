"Y’all might wanna chill" — Punch reacts to DJ Akademiks saying "SZA snake a** cant cry to Drake no more" 

On Wednesday morning (July 16), DJ Akademiks shared a tweet warning the fans of SZA and Kendrick not to tweet him. He used expletives to refer to SZA, claiming that he had left her alone because of Drake last time, but wouldn't do the same now.

DJ Akademiks' tweet was later retweeted by Punch, who manages SZA at TDE, who wrote:

"lol. Y’all might wanna chill. For real champ. Let’s just keep it cool this time around. Or just give me a call man. lol."

The tweets follow what appears to be a heated exchange between Nicki Minaj and SZA, taking place earlier on Wednesday as the Barbie rapper slammed her for taking a stand for Punch.

It all started when Nicki wrote an elaborate tweet about being bullied and lied to by Punch (without mentioning him directly), claiming that she also had "proof" of the same.

Shortly after Minaj's post, SZA also tweeted, asking fans not to "take a bait" without any direct reference to the rapper.

Minaj was quick to take offense, retweeting SZA and slamming her as a "liar". She then continued to rant about SZA, accusing her of getting in the middle of things that she shouldn't have.

This isn't the first time Nicki Minaj has blasted another artist on X. Last week, the rapper targeted Jay-Z. In addition to accusing him of owing her money from their Tidal deal, Minaj also accused him of not supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential elections.

Minaj also went after Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, accusing her of ordering the swatting attacks at Minaj's home.

DJ Akademiks shared an update about Top5's condition following rapper's stabbing in London

DJ Akademiks' tweet mentioning SZA comes a day after the livestreamer shared an update about Top5 following his stabbing in London, after reportedly talking to the rapper. Telling netizens that Top5 had undergone surgery, Ak added:

"Top5 is good. He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him."

DJ Akademiks went on to say that the viral video circulating on social media was fake, and that the real incident allegedly took place at an afterparty, where "somebody kinda ran up on him". Top5 was outside a club, taking pictures with a fan, when it happened.

DJ Akademiks also claimed that despite the fact that the incident took place in the UK, he didn't think that it had anything to do with the country. Top5 was in London to attend the headlining sets of Drake at the Wireless Festival (hosted in Finsbury Park) over the weekend.

