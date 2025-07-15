DJ Akademiks claims that the video of Top5’s stabbing circulating online is not real after speaking to the rapper

American YouTube DJ Akademiks, according to X account Real1Of1TV, recently went live on social media and talked about the stabbing incident of Toronto rapper Top5. On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the X account shared a video of the 34-year-old Jamaican-American podcaster, YouTuber, and live streamer, branding a viral video to be not true.

Ad

In the video shared by Real1Of1TV, DJ Akademiks is seen alleging that he spoke to the rapper after he was stabbed in the UK. The media personality said:

"Top5 is good. I spoke. He has, like, a big laceration, you know, it was kind of deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through surgery. He's gonna have a full recovery, that's a fact. But it's gonna take a little while. I think he said it's like seventeen inches. Yes, somebody definitely went, you know, try to kill him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his social media live, DJ Akademiks talked about "rumors" going around the stabbing of Top5. The media personality claimed that a video widely circulating online is not real after he spoke to the rapper.

"There's, like, mad rumors and, like, fake stuff about it. That video is not real. So, that video that they're saying is Top5, like that's not top five. He told me he was at this after-party spot. He was taking a picture with a fan while he was going into the club. It's actually where his homies was that he's like, 'Yo, that was with 20 people. I get to the spot. I get there earlier than them. I'm walking in the spot. I think they're there. So really I'm alone.'"

Ad

Meanwhile, X account @keep6ixsolid also shared on the social media platform that Top5 was attacked from behind. The X user claimed that his throat was slit seventeen centimetres, and the viral video of a car being attacked by a crowd is not of the rapper. According to Hot New Hip Hop, user @keep6ixsolid and DJ Akademiks were the first to report the rapper's neck stabbing incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks claims Top5 gets a "lot of love" in the UK amid the neck stabbing incident

DJ Akademiks in the video shared by Real1Of1TV on X said the incident on Top5 has nothing to do with the UK. Dismissing any bad blood that the rapper might have had, the 34-year-old media personality said:

Ad

"He was there from days. Like there's nothing. No bad blood… It's not some random UK guy that attacked him. He's getting a lot of love in the UK. But yeah, you know, unfortunately, it's gonna take a little while for him to get good."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Top5 was in London to watch his friend, Canadian singer Drake's performance at the 2025 Wireless Festival. The rapper, whose real name is Hassan Ali, reportedly got close to Drake years ago.

In his 2015 interview with Vice, the Canadian rapper talked about his friendship with the God's Plan artist.

"He knew me. He was asking, "Who is that kid with his shirt off?" Then, I went to a signing and we got to know each other and the friendship started. From then on, we kept hitting each other up. He's always been supportive of my hood and has friends there."

Ad

In a September 2024 article in Billboard, Top5 thanked Drake for allegedly paying his legal fees on Instagram. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of an accounting student who was murdered in Toronto in 2021. The rapper had to serve three years in custody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More