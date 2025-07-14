Toronto rapper Top5 reportedly survives brutal neck stabbing by masked man in London

Toronto-based rapper Top5, according to Hot New Hip Hop, was allegedly stabbed by a masked man in the neck in London. At the time of the incident, the musician was reportedly talking to his fans when a man ran up to him and stabbed him.

Notably, the rapper, born Hassan Ali, has fortunately survived the alleged stabbing incident and is recovering. Meanwhile, the time of and the motive behind the incident are still unclear. It is also uncertain when the stabbing incident of Top5 took place over the weekend.

This news was shared on social media by Keep6ixsolid and DJ Akademiks on Instagram, as well as the X account FearBuck, on Monday, July 14, 2025. As per Hot New Hip Hop, Top5 was in London to watch fellow Canadian rapper and singer Drake's live show for three nights at the 2025 Wireless Festival.

According to the news outlet, local authorities have yet to share more details on the situation. Top5's team has also not addressed the matter or provided an update.

Top5 and Drake's relationship explored

According to Billboard Canada, after he was released from prison in September 2024 in a murder case, rapper Top5 thanked Drake on Instagram for allegedly assisting him with the payment of "the lawyer fees". The rapper was set free after spending three years in custody. He had his charge of first-degree murder stayed by the Crown in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

On September 23, 2024, the artist shared an image of himself alongside his lawyer, Gary Grill, on the social media platform Instagram, following the reported announcement of the decision. He also showed his appreciation through a post on Instagram for the God's Plan rapper. However, the post has now been edited, and it no longer references Drake. As per the news outlet, Top5, at that time wrote:

“Shoutout big bro @champagnepapi for the Lawyer Fees & Gary Grill for being the best lawyer in Toronto. #ALLAHUAKBAR”

Notably, during an interview published on May 19, 2015, with Vice, the rapper discussed his relationship with Drake. Hassan Ali reminisced that the first time he saw the Child’s Play rapper, he didn’t know if Drake was the "nice guy" or the "mean guy".

"The first time I saw Drake I didn’t know who he was. Like I knew who he was but I didn’t know if he was that nice guy or that mean guy."

Talking about how Drake was introduced to his music, Top5 claimed in the Vice interview that the Nice For What artist already knew him.

"He was asking 'who is that kid with his shirt off?' Then I went to a signing and we got to know each other and the friendship started. From then on we kept hitting each other up. He’s always been supportive of my hood and has friends there. He puts people up on Instagram from my hood and from that day on he’s been into my music."

According to an article published in Complex on January 27, 2025, the rapper was reportedly arrested once again following a gun investigation after he was released from prison in September 2024.

The Canadian rapper was arrested after officers executed a search warrant in Markham, Ontario. He reportedly faced five charges, including possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition and careless storage of a weapon.

