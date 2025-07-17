“Imagine the collab we could’ve got” — Internet reacts to SZA name-dropping Nicki Minaj amidst their online feud 

On Thursday, July 17, SZA name-dropped Nicki Minaj in a tweet, while also attaching a screenshot of an old text message chain between the rapper and her manager. The messages exchanged on July 28, 2020, indicated that Minaj had previously approached SZA's manager, requesting a feature on one of her songs. Alongside the screenshot, the Grammy-winning singer wrote:

"Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed."

While the tweet has since been removed from SZA's X profile, a screenshot of it was posted by @PopBase on Thursday and has since gone viral.

With more than 2.4 million views, 61,000 likes, and 4,400 retweets within hours of the tweet, it has caught the attention of netizens. One of them took the comments section, writing:

"imagine the collab we could've got"

szasoomf @szasoomf LINK imagine the collab we could’ve got

Some netizens criticized SZA for sharing screenshots of a private conversation, while others were confused about Nicki Minaj's reaction to the singer after she had previously quoted her lyrics.

"no shade but she’s lowkey messy for posting a priv convo," commented an X user.

"Why Nicki acting like SZA ain’t top 3 when she been quoting her lyrics unprovoked?" asked another.

"Two black women tearing each other down when they’ve been gifted a wonderful life. People who have families don’t have time like these two women. Have they thought about putting this much energy into raising children and being in their children’s life," wrote a third netizen.

"Why is there even beef lol," questioned a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others supported Nicki Minaj, claiming that being asked for a feature doesn't make someone a bigger artist.

"Even Drake asked k dot for a feature that doesn’t make him bigger than Drake," replied a fifth user.

"SZA CLEARED THAT GRANNY WITH EASE! STAY MAD SUPER FREAKY GRANNY!" posted a sixth one.

"She went from going back to being “calm, shy, and meek” , to going in peoples IG comments, to finally coming back to respond a day later. omg," commented a seventh netizen.

Nicki Minaj's beef with SZA started after the rapper seemingly accused Punch in a tweet

The online feud between Nicki Minaj and SZA began in the early hours of Wednesday, July 16, after the rapper spoke about being bullied and lied to by a man, seemingly directed at Punch.

While Punch, who is SZA's manager, didn't respond to Minaj's allegation, the singer herself uploaded a subliminal tweet shortly afterwards, eliciting a snide remark from Nicki.

The rapper went on to mock SZA's allegedly fake freckles, inferior songs, and so on, then warned her to "sit this out," hinting that it wouldn't end well for her. She also dug up older tweets by the singer, where she had spoken about Rihanna and Beyoncé, as well as videos of old live performances to mock.

Alongside SZA, Nicki Minaj is also targeting Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, in her X attacks, particularly about her daughter's false detainment lawsuit.

