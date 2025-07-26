Is Drake's "Iceman" album delayed due to Adonis? Viral post debunked

Drake's upcoming album, Iceman, has been garnering significant attention since the rapper announced its development. However, a recent report concerning the project has raised eyebrows. The X page @DailyNoud posted an update about the album on July 25, 2025. &quot;🚨DELAYED🚨 (Adonis dropped a basketball on the hard drive)&quot; @DailyNoud posted. While the tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 114K views at the time of this writing, it is a fake claim. No credible media publication has shared or verified the news of Drizzy's album facing a delayed release due to his son Adonis dropping a basketball on the hard drive.Additionally, it is important to note that @DailyNoud's X bio reads:&quot;#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud🙅‍♂️🙅‍♀️&quot;This emphasizes that the tweet and its claim are fake, given that DailyNoud posts parody hip-hop news. Drizzy has been rolling out tracks from the Iceman album via livestream. He dropped What Did I Miss? on July 5, 2025, and a second track, Which One featuring Central Cee, on the second episode of the Iceman livestream series on July 25, 2025.Contrary to the DailyNoud's claim, Drake has been giving updates on the album. He also announced the same during his Birmingham concert on July 21, 2025.&quot;I’m working on my album Iceman, so we got a lot to talk about,&quot; he said during the concert.Drake addresses fake friends on What Did I Miss? from his upcoming album IcemanDrake was engaged in a highly publicized rap feud with Kendrick Lamar dating back to March 2024, wherein both rappers took digs at each other via songs. Over a year after the back and forth with Lamar, Drizzy dropped his single What Did I Miss? where he indirectly addresses people who switched up on him during the beef.In one of the verses, the One Dance artist raps:“I don’t give a f*ck if you love me/ I don’t give a f*ck if you like me/ Askin’ me ‘How did it feel?’/ Can’t say it didn’t surprise me/ Last time I looked to my right/ You n****s was standing beside me/ How can some people I love/ Hang around pu**ies who try me?/ Let’s go.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdditionally, netizens and fans of the rapper were quick to speculate that Drake was hinting at NBA player LeBron James in another verse of What Did I Miss?&quot;I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines',&quot; he rapped.Drizzy is reportedly referring to LeBron James' presence at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert, which took place in June 2024. During the concert, Lamar played his diss track Not Like Us, five times. For the unversed, Kendrick Lamar accuses Drizzy of being a &quot;certified pedophile&quot; on the track. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was shortly after LeBron attended Lamar's concert that Drizzy unfollowed him on social media, putting an alleged end to a long-term association with the NBA player.While Drake has dropped two tracks from Iceman, the rapper has yet to announce details like the release date and features on the project.The rapper's album announcement follows his collaborative album with PARTYNEXDOOR called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. It also came after his three-day headlining stint at the Wireless Festival in London, and his ongoing Some $pecial $hows 4 UK EU tour.