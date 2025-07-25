Kendrick Lamar memes erupt as fans think Pinocchio chasing Drake on Iceman stream is his rival rapper

Days after announcing his new album Iceman, Drake was seen getting chased by Pinocchio through the streets of Manchester in a live theater stream on July 24, 2025. The same live stream premiered Drizzy's new track, Which One?, in collaboration with Central Cee. However, it was Pinocchio's character's introduction in the stream that grabbed eyeballs, especially as it started by stalking the One Dance rapper before chasing him through Manchester. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClips of the livestream have since gone viral and led to the eruption of memes targeting Kendrick Lamar, given that netizens have been speculating that the Pinocchio chase segment was a dig at Drizzy's rival.Most of the memes hilariously suggested and illustrated that it was Kendrick Lamar within Pinocchio's costume:A netizen made a meme about Kendrick watching all of Drizzy's moves:An X user's meme on Kendrick and Drizzy (Image via X/ @j444cki333)Giving the Kendrick Lamar angle a hilarious commentary, an X user tweeted:&quot;Triple Entendre - Not only was Drake running away from the lies and fake love, or Kendrick is the man in the garden slash Pinocchio, but it’s a play at puppets as well. Being controlled by strings, who’s behind it? Lucian? UMG? Roc Nation? FIND OUT NEXT EPISODE OF ICEMAN BALL Z.&quot;An internet user poked fun at the speculations using Kendrick Lamar's lyric from his diss track Meet The Grahams, while another netizen used a Scooby Doo template for the same:An internet user's meme (Image via X/ @certifiedjared)Drake's Iceman announcement and alleged LeBron diss in upcoming album's single What Did I Miss? exploredDrake kickstarted his Iceman album rollout with a single called What Did I Miss? via livestream on July 5, 2025. Shortly after its release, the track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.What Did I Miss? made headlines with a speculative dig at Drizzy's longtime friend LeBron James. The two had been close over the years, and Drake also had a LeBron tattoo, which he allegedly covered up recently.The reported split between the rapper and NBA player took place after LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert in June 2024. It was shortly after LeBron attended Drizzy's rival's concert that the Passionfruit rapper unfollowed the NBA star.Drizzy’s IG post teasing Iceman (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)Moreover, it is speculated that Drake shaded LeBron James in his latest single What Did I Miss? In one of the verses, Drizzy raps:“I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been dick riding gang since ‘Headlines.'”Following the release of his latest single, Drizzy announced his upcoming album during his concert in Birmingham on July 21, 2025. At the time, the rapper told the crowd:&quot;You know I'm working on my album ICEMAN, we got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it.&quot;This is not the first time Drake has teased his solo album. Back in February 2025, during one of the concerts of his Anita Max Win tour in Perth, Drizzy addressed the crowd, saying that when the time was right, he'll be back with another album, adding it would be &quot;a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear.&quot;In other news, Drake garnered a lot of attention during his three-day headlining stint at the Wireless Festival in London.