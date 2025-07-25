"It’s a metaphor for all the lies in his raps" — Internet reacts to Pinocchio chasing Drake through the streets of Manchester on Iceman stream 

On Thursday, July 24, Drake livestreamed the second installment of his upcoming solo album, Iceman. According to Complex, at one point in the livestream, a person dressed as Pinocchio made an appearance, who chased the God's Plan rapper on the streets of Manchester.In the video, Drizzy ultimately made his way inside what appeared to be a train station, looking breathless as he got on an elevator. A snippet of the chase video was shared on X by NFR Podcast on Friday, July 25, and has since gone viral, garnering over 385K views and 2.7K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:DOT.com @Investeasy2024LINKIt’s a metaphor for all the lies in his raps.Some netizens poked fun at the rapper being breathless after the chase, claiming that the level of his fitness further confirmed that his abs were fake. The comment referenced a shirtless selfie Drizzy posted on Instagram last month (June 29), leading netizens to speculate whether the rapper's abs were fake.&quot;He looked completely exhausted after that short &quot;run&quot;. no wonder he had to get fake abs put in.&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;How did he get into the lift and not press the button immediately regarding the situation he was in ?&quot; - questioned another.&quot;You claim to be a thug but running from an animated Disney character ….&quot; - wrote a third one.Meanwhile, others claimed that Drizzy running away from Pinnocchio opened the rapper up to many potential jokes being written about it.&quot;Last stream a boy said f**k Drake and Drake tried playing tough with an accent but now he’s running away from &quot;Pinocchio&quot;. The jokes write themselves guys. Kendrick really is the boogie man.&quot; - replied a fourth user.&quot;Can't let the thought of being a &quot;real boy&quot; catch up to him&quot; - posted a fifth one.&quot;What could this mean?&quot; - asked another netizen.&quot;Can’t stay relevant w/o speculation and drama hes finished&quot; - commented another internet user.In the livestream, the Pinocchio character was first seen stalking Drake secretly before launching a chase on the OVO rapper.Drake dropped a new Iceman single, titled Which One, featuring Central CeeA day after the second episode of Drake's Iceman livestream dropped on YouTube, Drizzy released the single off his upcoming album, titled Which One. In the new song, the Canadian rapper features Central Cee, one of the featured guests on his Wireless Festival set earlier this month.Which One appears to be a love song, where Drizzy is talking to a potential love interest, explaining to her how she stands out among her friends. The lyrics of the song include:&quot;You’re not like the tings you’re around/ You’re a real good girl, so I’m bringin’ you down/ But come to the bed, I’ll fling you around&quot;Despite two singles from his new album being released, Drake hasn't announced a release date for it.