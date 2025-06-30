Photo of Drake showing off his abs in front of a bar counter goes viral

On Sunday, June 29, Drake took to his Instagram handle to post a carousel. The first picture of the post was a shirtless mirror selfie where the God's Plan rapper was flexing his abs in front of a large collection of bottles of alcoholic beverages.

Following the mirror selfie was a video of Drizzy jogging shirtless in a park. He captioned the post:

"I'm wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just ...type."

Drake's post has since gone viral, receiving over 1.4 million likes and 24K comments. It has also been shared across social media platforms, with many netizens speculating that his abs are fake.

Drizzy also posted other clips in his latest carousel, one of which was of a Jeny Lama knee-high boot, while another was a video clip of an ATV parked outdoors as heavy rain poured down on it.

Drake reportedly confirmed that his upcoming album will drop in 2025

Besides his shirtless selfie going viral on the internet, another picture shared by Drake on Instagram has been making headlines. According to HotNewHipHop, the Ice Melts rapper posted a picture of a piece of wood with "Iceman 2025" carved into it on his Instagram story over the weekend.

The story, which was deleted by Drizzy soon afterwards, also had "Snow Owl Ranch" written below it. This isn't the first time that he has mentioned "Iceman". Last month (on May 24), the Worst Behavior rapper also posted an Instagram carousel using the title as his caption.

The carousel contained pictures of a painting of a cozy cabin in the taiga, a George Gervin jersey, iced-out jewelry and watches, and a picture of himself in a baggy white hoodie and matching trousers.

Drizzy had mentioned during his Anita Max Win Tour that his next project would be a solo project, which suggests that the rapper will be dropping Iceman as a solo album. However, other details about the album, in addition to the confirmation that it's titled Iceman, are yet to be disclosed.

Iceman won't be the first album Drake drops this year. The rapper got together with PartyNextDoor to drop a collaborative album in February 2025 (on Valentine's Day), titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 album charts upon its release.

It also contained Nokia - a Billboard-topping hit which is also in the running for GQ's Song of the Summer, alongside Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild, Cardi B's Outside, Charli XCX's Party 4 U, and others.

However, as far as solo albums are concerned, Iceman is preceded by For All the Dogs - Drake's eighth studio album, which was released nearly two years ago, in October 2023.

An unreleased song featuring Drake and Playboi Carti was previewed by DJ Swamp Izzo at an afterparty last week (on June 25), which could potentially be included in Drizzy's upcoming album.

While the song's name hasn't been revealed yet, DJ Akademiks claimed in his livestream that the In My Feelings rapper had initially created the song for his 2023 album, but it was ultimately cut out from the final version.

