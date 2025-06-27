"Da boy is da boy" — Offset defends Drake after T-Pain criticized him for not leaving the music industry

In the face of T-Pain criticizing Drake for not making a "graceful exit" from the music industry, Offset has sided with Drizzy, commenting in his support on a social media post about the controversy.

In a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV on X on Friday, June 27, Offset's comment defending the God's Plan rapper on Complex Music's Instagram post was visible. In his comment, Offset wrote:

"Da boy is da boy sh*t aint gone change all dat hating on another grown man who do more number than everybody is Diabolival !!!!"

As visible in the screenshot, the Migos rapper's comment has since received about 822 likes.

For the uninitiated, Offset's comment follows the release of a video of T-Pain's appearance on the Crash Dummies podcast last week (June 18) on social media on Thursday (June 26).

In the video, T-Pain talked about one advice he had gotten from Drizzy, that the Worst Behavior rapper didn't end up following himself, saying:

"Drake said, 'I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out'. I have ever since said, 'Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I’ll see y’all when I drop — don’t worry about it, I’ll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.' Drake is like, 'No, listen, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more'."

The Bartender rapper's comment suggested that Drizzy was unable to make his "graceful exit" from the music industry. According to Billboard Canada, the Nokia rapper also talked about his retirement in an interview with Lil Yachty in 2023, saying:

"I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

Despite that, Drake has continued to put out new music in the years that followed. His eighth album, For All the Dogs, was released in 2023, followed by a series of diss tracks in 2024 amid his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this year, Drake and PartyNextDoor collaborated on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14.

Drake claims T-Pain has always had "resentment" for him in a comment

T-Pain's comment about Drake hasn't gone unnoticed by the One Dance rapper. In an Instagram shared by @torontorappers about the podcast episode, Drizzy commented from his official account, @champagnepapi, writing:

"This guy always had resentment for me you can hear it every time he speaks on my name"

Meanwhile, the Canadian rapper has lately been busy working on yet another album - a solo one this time. In an Adin Ross livestream two months ago (April 13), Drizzy thanked his fans for streaming $$$4U, and for the success of Nokia, which had peaked at #2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

He also shared that he was currently working on a new album, claiming "it's a slap".

Although Drake has yet to reveal more details about his upcoming project, if it's a solo album, it will follow his last solo project from 2023, For All The Dogs.

