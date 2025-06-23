Mia Khalifa calls Morgan Wallen a racist after country singer brings out Drake at his Houston show

Morgan Wallen kicked off his I'm The Problem tour in Houston, Texas, over the past weekend. On his second Houston show (hosted at NRG Stadium), the country singer entered the stage with Drake and baseball legend Roger Clemens accompanying him.

Following Morgan Wallen's second Texan show, Mia Khalifa mentioned him in a tweet on Sunday, June 22, claiming that he was "for racists".

Khalifa's tweet soon went viral, receiving over 2 million views, 19K likes, and 1.6K retweets (at the time of writing this). It also attracted mixed reactions in the comments section, with some X users agreeing with her opinion, while others called her a racist.

Khalifa's tweet about Morgan Wallen is possibly a reference to a February 2021 incident, when the Whiskey Glasses singer was recorded saying the N-word and other profanities outside of his Nashville home.

Wallen later apologized for his behavior in a statement to TMZ, saying:

"I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Morgan Wallen posted a reel of his Houston show soundtracking Drake's Under Ground Kings

Morgan Wallen also posted a reel of clips from his second Houston show on his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 22. The video, which was soundtracked to Drake's 2011 song, Under Ground Kings, featured clips of the singer sharing a handshake and hug with Drizzy, who appeared on the show dressed in a denim jacket, matching bottoms, and a flask in his hands.

This isn't the first time Morgan Wallen and the Hotline Bling rapper have come together. In December 2023, when Drizzy dropped the music video for You Broke My Heart, Wallen was featured in its opening scene.

In the scene, both artists were having dinner together in a dimly lit diner, talking about a girl who broke their hearts.

Wallen was accompanied by Andre Johnson to his first Houston show

A day before Drake joined Morgan Wallen on stage, the Neon Star singer opened his first Houston show accompanied by Andre Johnson, the former Houston Texans legend. Jim McIngvale - the Gallery Furniture owner known for his sports bets - also joined Wallen in his walkout.

Wallen has had a long history of making star-studded entrances in his shows, with some of his previous guest appearances including Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning, and Travis Kelce.

While on stage, Wallen also performed his tour's namesake track, I'm the Problem, which peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 2, and peaked on its Country Airplay Chart for eight weeks.

Speaking about preparing for the tour with Apple Music Country, the 7 Summers singer said,

"I spend months at this point getting ready to get on tour, just getting in shape. I don’t have to be in any kind of crazy shape to record in the studio. With how big my stage is, how much I run around, and how much effort that me and the guys put into it, I don’t think you would know that by just listening to the record."

Wallen's I'm The Problem tour has 20 scheduled shows and will conclude in Edmonton on September 13.

