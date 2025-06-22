Drake made an appearance at singer Morgan Wallen's concert in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, June 21. The latter is currently on his I'm The Problem tour, and he brought out the rapper on stage in Houston.

At the concert, a big screen showed Morgan Wallen backstage, where he linked up with Drizzy as they made their way towards the stage. The crowd let out a big reaction as they were surprised to see the rapper at the concert. Notably, the two artists had collaborated on the song You Broke My Heart in December 2023.

Many fans online have reacted to Drake coming on stage at Morgan Wallen's concert in Houston, as one X user wrote:

"He's embracing his white side.. how fitting. He goes wherever the winds blow."

"Morgan Wallen is country musics Drake and is already surpassing him. idk why Drake doesn’t do stadium tours. this is Morgan’s 2nd or 3rd stadium tour," another user wrote.

"Not a white man showing Lawbrey how a stadium show looks and feels like. This specific white man of all people. Bro never beating them allegations...," another commented.

Many users also referred to 2021 when Wallen was filmed using a racial slur, as one tweeted:

"In what world did Drake think it was a good idea to associate himself with Morgan “N Word” Wallen"

"The guy that said the N word? Ofc he’s accepting of drake the white boy," another wrote.

One user also wrote:

"More crowd noise than any show from the GNX tour, and he didn't even perform"

This is in reference to Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour with SZA and Drizzy's beef with the former.

Morgan Wallen burned negative headlines during his tour opener

Wallen had also performed in Houston on Friday, June 20, which was the opener for his I'm The Problem tour. During the concert, the screen displayed multiple negative headlines from newspapers or digital media regarding the singer. One of them included:

"Morgan Wallen breaks COVID mask protocols"

He was then seen pouring gasoline over it and setting it ablaze before singing the opening lyrics of the I'm the Problem song:

"You say I'll never change, I'm just a go around town with some gasoline. Just tryin' to bum a flame, gonna burn the whole place down."

Wallen has been in the news in recent years, with some negative headlines as well. Aside from the COVID protocol breach in 2020, he was caught saying a racial slur in a video in 2021, as per USA Today.

He also pleaded guilty to throwing a chair off the roof of a bar. In March earlier this year, meanwhile, he made an early exit from the sets of Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, he also released his fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, in May 2025. It contains 37 tracks and has been No. 1 on the Billboard 200 top albums chart for four weeks and counting.

