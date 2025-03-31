"Take the money and run" - Netizens react to Morgan Wallen walking off the SNL stage before the credits stopped rolling

On the March 29 episode of SNL, Morgan Wallen was the musical guest of the evening, with Mikey Madison being the host. A video clip from the episode's ending was posted on X by @jackunheard, where Wallen walked off the stage as soon as the credits started, unlike the others, who stayed on stage and continued to hug and greet each other.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 4 million views, 40K likes, and 2K retweets and comments. Netizens have been reacting to Wallen's abrupt exit, with one of them writing:

"Take the money and run. good for him"

Some netizens praised the Whiskey Glasses singer for behaving in a way that seemed justified, while others criticized SNL for not being funny anymore.

"This is the best thing I've ever seen from a guest on SNL. The EXACT behavior warranted in the situation." - commented an X user.

"SNL stopped being funny decades ago. When they embraced politics they lost the thread and just embraced being communist globalists who promote whatever the oligarchs demand." - added another.

"Didn't look rude to me. He went out on stage with everyone at the end of the show, hugged and thanked the host, then walked off stage... Could have packed up after his last musical performance and left then. Could be other reasons too. What if he wasn't feeling well?" - wrote a third one.

"Completely agree and I’m not usually a country music fan, but I respect him for this. 99% of SNL actors are fake democrats posturing for social media likes. Morgan Wallen doesn’t pretend to be someone he’s not. Better than the Zieglers of the world any day." - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, yet others commented to support the show,

"They really aren't. It's a pretty good show. Even though they make fun of trump a lot. Now come to think of it im pretty sure this is why the show is hated by Republicans." - replied a fifth user.

"But if the show is so irrelevant why perform? Clearly, there's enough relevancy there to perform." - commented a sixth netizen.

"Not a fan of SNL but if we are being honest no one gives a crap about Morgan Wallen or who he is. I'm pretty sure SNL will be more relevant in 5 yrs than so mid country singer." - added a seventh one.

Morgan Wallen's hurried exit was followed by an Instagram story

While Morgan Wallen's abrupt exit from SNL created an uproar on social media, it also led many to believe that perhaps he didn't enjoy his time on the show. Soon after his exit, Wallen even posted an Instagram story of an airplane runway, writing "Get me to God's country" on it, which further fueled the rumors.

Responding to the speculation, a source close to the country singer told Variety that Morgan had a good time on the show. They added that Wallen's seemingly hurried exit wasn't intended to offend anyone, and speculations were a result of netizens misreading the star being off-the-cuff as usual.

Morgan Wallen is all set to drop his upcoming album, I'm the Problem, on May 16, with its supporting tour beginning on June 20.

