Why was Morgan Wallen arrested in 2024? Singer claims he hasn't been inside a bar since the chair-throwing fiasco

On Wednesday, April 2, Morgan Wallen revealed that he has not entered a drinking embellishment since his chair-throwing fiasco. The country singer was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in April 2024 for hurling a chair from the roof of a building in Nashville.
Speaking on The Past Weekend podcast with comedian Theo Von, Wallen discussed the lifestyle adjustments he has adopted since rising to fame. When Von responded that it would be a "hassle" for him to hang out in a bar, the singer said:
“It’s definitely the best thing for me, you know. If you’re using the bar as a specific example, that’s definitely the best thing for me. I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about. The most public time I was in a bar, that’s the last time I was in a bar.”
The singer seemingly referred to the time he was arrested and jailed on April 7, 2024, for throwing a chair off the sixth story of a popular Nashville bar. As per Billboard, dated April 9, 2024, the bar was reportedly owned by his friend Eric Church.
He was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of reckless endangerment. As per Billboard, the chair fell just three feet away from two police officers stationed on the ground.
The Last Night hitmaker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a week in a DUI education centre. He was placed under two years of supervised probation.
"I'm not proud of my behavior" — Morgan Wallen issues statement in wake of arrest at Nashville bar
What Morgan Wallen's lawyer said following his arrest for the chair-hurling incident
On Thursday, December 12, Morgan Wallen appeared in court with his lawyer, Warrick Robinson. As reported by Billboard, dated April 4, 2024, Robinson later shared that Wallen remained quiet throughout the hearing, only responding with "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am."
"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved," Robninson added.
Robinson concluded by stating that the country star "remains committed" to making a positive impact with his music.
Morgan Wallen was quick to issue a public apology after the incident in April. On April 19, 2024, he issued a statement on X, accepting responsibility for his actions. He also mentioned having conversations with the law enforcement officers, the people at the bar, and his family regarding the incident.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," wrote the country crooner on X.
Wallen also addressed his then-ongoing One Night At A Time tour in a follow-up post on X. While expressing his "utmost respect for the officers," he notified fans that the tour schedule wouldn't remain unchanged.
