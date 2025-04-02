"This man knows how to capitalize on a controversy" - Internet reacts as Morgan Wallen launches merch based on his SNL walkout

Country music singer Morgan Wallen has launched merchandise based on his recent Saturday Night Live walkout that went viral. On April 1, 2025, his official website was selling baseball caps and t-shirts with the quote “Get Me to God’s Country” written on them, a direct reference to his viral Instagram Story.

Wallen was seen walking off the stage and moving past the camera while the end credits were rolling during the March 29 episode of SNL. It stirred mixed reactions online, with some putting the crooner under fire while others defended him.

Later, the controversy was fueled further after Morgan took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of a private jet parked on a runway, with the caption, “Get Me to God’s Country.” Many considered it as his way of seemingly being unimpressed with New York City and wishing to go back home to Tennessee.

Now, in the wake of the viral merch launch, the internet is once again having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @PopTrendHQ commented on Pop Crave’s post revealing the merch alongside Morgan Wallen’s picture.

“Okay so this man knows how to capitalize on a controversy,” the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Oh yeah, this was definitely planned. Or he just finds the SNL cast insufferable,” another person wrote.

“Mind you, nobody is buying that,” one person wrote.

“Feel like this was premeditated now lol,” wrote another netizen.

Others continued to chime in.

“The grift never ends,” another netizen said.

“Morgan Morgan Morgan tisk tisk,” another netizen wrote.

"How to ruin a joke made about you,” an individual wrote.

“This is everyone’s fault who was tweeting that lame a*s caption. I knew this was going to happen,” wrote another.

More about Morgan Wallen’s latest SNL appearance

Last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live had Morgan Wallen as a musical guest. He performed the single Just in Case from his upcoming LP and the song I’m the Problem from his brand-new album of the same name, which is scheduled for a May 16, 2025, release.

However, towards the end of the show, Morgan made a sudden exit. Anora star Mikey Madison, who was debuting as a host in the same episode, thanked everyone, including Wallen, stating she had a “wonderful time.” The Oscar winner also blew air kisses while the country singer signed off with finger salutes.

Expand Tweet

Thereafter, Morgan Wallen was seen whispering something in Mikey Madison’s ears before abruptly walking off the stage, past the camera, as the end credits were still rolling. The 26-year-old actress stayed back and greeted and hugged the night’s performers who were gathered on the stage.

Morgan Wallen’s actions stirred an online discussion that was fueled by his Instagram Story. Theories emerged that he might allegedly have had issues with SNL. However, sources told Variety on March 30 that Morgan entered and exited the stage in a similar fashion during the rehearsal of the episode, and his exit was unintentional.

The insiders also told the outlet that the Stand Alone artist had “no tension” with the late-night comedy sketch show and insisted he had a good time during his recent appearance, and he meant “no slight” in his IG Story either.

On March 31, SNL cast member Kenan Thompson told Entertainment Weekly that he “definitely saw” Morgan Wallen’s walkout, which was “pretty visible” and “felt abrupt.” Kenan stated it made him wonder if the country musician “understood the assignment” or was “really feeling a certain kind of way” about the show.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something. It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So, when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?” Thomson added.

He also called Wallen’s IG Story “strange” and wondered what he was “trying to say,” adding it wasn’t “necessarily my favorite.”

Notably, Morgan Wallen was approached by SNL to appear in a pre-recorded music sketch for the same episode. However, he refused and was replaced by Joe Jonas.

