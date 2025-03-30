"That's no way for a guest to act"— Internet reacts to Morgan Wallen's Instagram post after walking off SNL set during credits

Morgan Wallen made headlines after his March 29, 2025, Saturday Night Live appearance after he reportedly walked off the stage during the traditional group hugs as the episode closed. Following the online speculation about his abrupt departure, Wallen shared a post on his Instagram story on Sunday, March 30, 2025, featuring a picture of an airplane with the words, "Get me to God's country."

Ad

In response to the SNL incident and the IG story, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about the singer. One X user slammed Morgan Wallen's SNL behavior, saying that it wasn't how a show's guest should act.

"He was the musical guest & that's no way for a guest to act," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Other social media users questioned why Morgan Wallen agreed to appear on SNL if he was only going to stir a controversy about it later on.

"No one forced him to do it BTW, he knew exactly what the show is about," an X user said.

"Why did he even go to the SNL? I never get how or why people do stuff like this. Why put yourself in a space you don't want to be in and then complain or posture about not wanting to be there or not being welcomed," another user on X commented.

Ad

"Why would he even agree to go on SNL if he's gonna cause a hoot over the environment," an X user added.

Other netizens also took a dig at the "God's country" caption he wrote on his Instagram story.

"I guess in God's country they don't teach you to be appreciative of an opportunity," an X user commented.

Ad

"But it was fine to use SNL and its 'non-god country' audience to promote his album. Bye," another user on X said.

More on Morgan Wallen's SNL controversy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan Wallen's recent SNL appearance was not the first time he made headlines related to the show. In October 2020, he was initially booked for a debut appearance on SNL, but after a video of him breaking pandemic protocols surfaced, he was dropped from the lineup. Jack White eventually replaced the country star at the last minute, while Wallen apologized for the cancellation, per Variety.

Two months later, in December of that same year, he finally made his SNL debut, performing 7 Summers and Still Goin' Down from his Dangerous: The Double Album. He also participated in a sketch on the same episode where he made light jokes about his earlier removal from the show.

Ad

As for his March 29, 2025, SNL appearance, Wallen briefly shared a hug with the episode's host, Mikey Madison, and seemed to whisper something in her ear before walking off the stage, breaking the tradition of cast and crew group hug.

While netizens called out his behavior, Variety cited a source in Morgan Wallen's camp who reportedly said that the singer had a great time on the show and that his abrupt exit from the show and his Instagram post were not meant as a slight.

Ad

Morgan Wallen's upcoming album, I'm the Problem, is coming out on May 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback