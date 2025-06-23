"As a 38-year-old I just wanna say happy 40th" — Drake gives speech at Chubbs' birthday party

A video of Drake giving a speech at his longtime associate Chubbs' birthday party has gone viral. The clip was shared by @AkademiksTV on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, June 23, 2025. In the video, Drizzy could be seen wishing Chubbs on his 40th birthday. The Canadian rapper began by saying:

"As a 38-year-old, I just want to say happy 40th, brother."

Expand Tweet

Trending

He further said that they were a family and should be celebrating everything together, including highs and lows. The rapper then emphasized the importance of celebrating the lows in one's life. Further in the video, Drizzy added:

"By the way, this is my recommendation to you. Sometimes you got to celebrate the lows, too. You got to go through the lows together, so we celebrate highs and lows."

The rapper concluded that they had also gathered there to celebrate "one of our biggest dogs." He then described the gathering as a "brotherhood" and also called it "one family." According to Hypefresh, the rapper's speech garnered massive attention online. Many seemed to highlight the bond that he shared with Chubbs.

At the time of this writing, Akademiks' tweet has already garnered more than 85K views along with over 1.9K likes.

In 2018, The Fader published an article about Drizzy's OVO crew, revealing that Chubbs was the rapper's bodyguard. The article also claimed that apart from being his bodyguard, Chubbs would also play basketball with Drizzy on a regular basis.

"I'm not ever going to let nothing happen to him" — Chubbs told Complex about Drake

Expand Tweet

While Drake was recently seen giving a speech on his close associate's birthday, Chubbs had also previously spoken about the Canadian rapper. In 2011, he spoke to Complex about Drizzy, saying:

"Everybody wants to poke and jab at Drake because they don't feel like he will throw back. But nobody around here is going to let something happen to him at any time, especially me. I'm not ever going to let nothing happen to him. If it's going to happen it's going to happen to me first."

Hypefresh further reported that this was not the first time that the rapper was celebrating Chubbs' birthday. According to the outlet, the birthday party had become an annual celebration for OVO, and in 2019, it was celebrated in Atlanta.

It had been reported that though Drizzy was at the party, it was kept low-key. No additional details, like the location of the birthday party, were revealed. According to the outlet, several other OVO crew members were also present.

While it had previously been reported that the OVO crew was quite close-knit, reports claimed that they were watching snippets from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl headlining performance. As per a Daily Mail in February, Drake's team, including Chubbs, was spotted in a TikTok clip watching the performance.

The article suggested that, according to the TikTok video, the group was at a casino bar, watching Kendrick perform Not Like Us during the Super Bowl. The video reportedly did not go unnoticed by netizens, and they immediately reacted to it. Many apparently mocked the clip. This happened months after Drake and Kendrick got involved in a sensational beef.

Exploring Drake's OVO crew members

Expand Tweet

While Chubbs had recently made it to the headlines after Drizzy gave a speech at his birthday party, the rapper had some significant OVO affiliates. In November 2022, HotNewHipHop released a list of OVO crew members that did not just include the affiliates but also the signees.

For the unversed, OVO Sound was founded by Drake along with his longtime buddies Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib. The list of OVO affiliates included Boi-1da, Mike Zombie, Future the Prince, T-Minus, and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Theo Skudra had been the OVO photographer.

The article described Chubbs as the head of security. Jason "J Mac" Macaraig was reportedly the rapper's personal barber, and Jonny Roxx was his personal trainer.

Some popular OVO signees included PartyNextDoor, Roy Wood$, OB O'Brien, and Majid Jordan. The label was founded by the rapper back in 2014. Until 2022, OVO Sound was only a subsidiary of Warner Music Group. The first studio album that the record label dropped was Drizzy's Nothing Was the Same in September 2013.

The latest studio album that the record label had released was Drizzy's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, back in May 2020.

As for the viral video, it circulated across social media platforms. Netizens had shared and reshared the clip with reactions to the same. While many netizens wondered about the close-knit factor of the team, others seemed to mock them and Drake's speech at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More