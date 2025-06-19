“Is he not ashamed?”- Netizens react as Drake reveals he lost over $8 million in gambling bets this month

Rapper Drake revealed on Wednesday, June 18, that he lost over $8 million in gambling this month. He shared the news with fans on his Instagram story.

Drake, a big sports fan, often bets on games like football, hockey, soccer, and basketball. While he’s won a lot in the past, he’s also faced big losses like this one.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Drizzy shared his losses worth over, and wrote,

"Gotta share the other side of gambling... Losses are so fried right now. I hope I can post a big win for you all soon, cause I'm the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week."

Drake's Instagram story from June 18 (Image credits: Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Fans online have reacted to this as one X user wrote,

"is he not ashamed?"

"I get people liking his music because music is music. But if you admire him as a person and defend him like the Stans we all see online, it’s a tell-tale sign you’re a loser. There are literally NO exceptions to this rule and it’s a useful red flag to keep these people away," another user wrote.

"What a deadset loser. If Drake keeps this up, he's going to be broke one day. Should have taken inspo from Shaq or 50 Cent and been smart with his money," another user commented.

Some users referenced Kendrick Lamar, as one tweeted:

"as kendrick said bro def has gambling problems."

"Still richer than Kendrick so it’s still a W," another wrote.

"Kendrick Lamar you have never been wrong about anything. Just early," another commented.

Kendrick had said that Drizzy has a gambling issue in his song Meet The Grahams, which was released in 2024.

Drake dismissed 'Drake Curse' earlier this year

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors (Image Source: Getty)

In the sports world, the rapper is known for the 'Drake Curse'. The term refers to Drizzy's betting habits, as it is believed that whichever team he bets on generally loses. There have been numerous examples of this, including the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-1 defeat against the Florida Panthers in the NHL on May 18.

On May 19, the One Dance singer gave a mock interview in a video on his Instagram account in collaboration with Stake. When asked about the curse, he answered,

“I feel like I don’t play sports, whether I picked the wrong team or not, if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would...”

“I am a flawed sports better. I will not deny that. That’s not my gift. I’ll let everybody roll with it. I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because my slips do not cash out. But one day I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane.”

He also further dismissed the curse by pointing out that the Toronto Raptors, a team he supports, won their first NBA Championship in 2019. He also jokingly labeled the Toronto Maple Leafs' defeat as the 'Bieber Curse' after Justin Bieber was seen attending the match.

